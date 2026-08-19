ZhuQue-3 first landing

Chinese Startup LandSpace Achieves First Private Vertical Rocket Landing

The Chinese startup Landspace has successfully launched the Zhuque-3 carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center. This mission marks the first time a private sector entity in China has executed a vertical soft landing of a rocket's first stage, which returned to Earth eight minutes after liftoff.

The rocket deployed the Honghu 03 demonstration communications satellite into low Earth orbit. The first stage landed on a designated pad approximately 390 kilometers from the launch site, securing its position using four landing legs. This event represents the second successful return of a rocket's first stage within the country.

The Zhuque-3 is constructed from stainless steel, measuring 66.1 meters in length with a fairing diameter of 5.2 meters. Its propulsion system utilizes methane-oxygen engines—nine engines power the first stage, while a single engine drives the second stage.

Operation Mode Payload Capacity (LEO) Reusable (First stage return) 18.3 tons Expendable (Single-use) 21 tons

Dmitry Lapshin, physicist: The combination of stainless steel construction, methane engines, and reusability helps reduce launch costs, though the reliability of such systems during repeated use requires further real-world testing.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.