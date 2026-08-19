Brain's Symphony: How Music Crafts Images Like Speech

Researchers from Princeton University have found that the human brain processes instrumental music using the same mechanisms it employs to perceive coherent speech. The study, published in Nature Communications, demonstrates that the mind actively constructs specific meanings and narratives from sound, rather than treating music as a purely abstract stimulus.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under Все права защищены Human brain visualization

To investigate this process, scientists recruited volunteers to listen to 10 unfamiliar instrumental music fragments and 10 spoken stories. The participants underwent two sessions inside a functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) scanner, allowing researchers to monitor brain activity in real time. After each audio clip, participants described the images and plots that emerged in their minds, enabling the team to map subjective experiences against neurological data.

Shared Patterns of Imagination

The data revealed that most listeners form similar associations when hearing the same music. Approximately 71% of participants provided matching descriptions of the images evoked by identical musical fragments. When comparing brain reactions to music with those triggered by spoken stories that evoked similar plots, researchers found a significant overlap in activity.

This neural activation extended beyond the auditory centers to the "default mode network"—a complex of brain regions responsible for memory, imagination, and the extraction of meaning.

Stimulus Type Primary Activation Zones Role in Meaning Creation Instrumental Music Auditory cortex, default mode network Concrete image construction Spoken Story Auditory cortex, limbic system Semantic interpretation

Elizabeth Margulis, a professor of music and head of the Princeton University Music Cognition Laboratory, noted that this reveals a different dimension of meaning in music. She stated that while music is often called abstract, listeners are actually engaged in a concrete process of meaning-making linked to spontaneous thinking—a state where attention shifts dynamically between memories and immediate mental imagery.

Elizabeth Margulis, Professor of Music: "What we see here is a completely different dimension of creating meaning in music... we see that listeners participate in a very concrete process of creating meaning."

The study's co-author, psychology professor Uri Hasson, previously established that similar brain responses occur when people watch the same films or listen to the same story, suggesting a shared mechanism for perceiving streaming information.

The researchers suggest these findings may assist in studying mental states where thoughts become "looped," such as in depression or anxiety disorders. If music can shift the mechanisms of spontaneous thinking, it may potentially be used to break destructive cognitive cycles.

Questions about Music Neurobiology

Why does music evoke similar images in different people?

The brain is evolved to find structure and patterns in incoming signals. When perceiving music, neural networks are activated to predict and compare sound sequences with existing life experience.

How does the perception of music differ from speech?

Speech relies on a semantic base of specific word meanings. Music uses abstract sound forms which the brain then translates into meaningful constructions via the default mode network.

Is the brain's reaction to music conscious?

Much of the activation occurs at a pre-reflexive level. Listeners are not always aware of how the associative chain is built until they are asked to describe the image in words.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.