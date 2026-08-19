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Bacterial Protein Profiles Shift During Plant Root Colonization

Science

Microbiologists have found that bacteria fundamentally change the set of proteins they produce when moving from laboratory environments to a plant's root system. This discrepancy suggests that microorganism physiology in artificial media may not reflect real-world behavior in nature, complicating the development of effective agricultural biopreparations.

A laboratory worker examines a green substance in a dish
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A laboratory worker examines a green substance in a dish

A research team led by Anna-Katharina Garrell from North Carolina State University compared seven bacterial species that typically colonize maize roots. The scientists analyzed these bacteria in two distinct modes: in a minimal nutrient medium (in vitro) and directly on plant roots (in planta). To isolate the effects of each species and exclude influence from other microbes, the team used sterile plants and analyzed each bacterial species individually.

The researchers employed liquid chromatography with tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) to analyze the protein composition. This method allowed the team to match detected peptides with specific proteins based on previously sequenced genomes.

Protein Adaptation Results

The analysis revealed a substantial reorganization of cellular activity, with the proportion of altered proteins ranging from 20% to 60%. Bacteria responded to the change in environment differently depending on the species:

  • Some increased mobility functions to more effectively navigate and locate colonization sites.
  • Others reduced mobility to secure their position on the root surface.
  • Sugar transport systems underwent functional changes.

The researchers specifically noted changes in Enterobacter ludwigii: when on maize roots, the bacteria showed an increased content of an enzyme that converts phosphate into a form accessible to the plant.

Andrey Voroshilov, Biologist: "This difference is explained by the fact that the plant root secretes a complex mixture of sugars, amino acids, and chemical signals. In the laboratory, the bacterium does not receive these stimuli; therefore, its metabolism is reorganized for the artificial substrate rather than for interaction with a living organism."

The findings, published in the journal mSystems, highlight the risk of misinterpreting data obtained exclusively in vitro. The authors emphasize that developing beneficial microbial communities requires more than knowing the bacterial composition—it requires an understanding of the specific mechanisms activated upon contact with the plant.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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