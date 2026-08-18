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Tofu's Reign: Plant-based powerhouse overtakes beef and dairy

Science

Tofu has been identified as the most efficient source of protein when evaluated simultaneously by nutritional value, consumer cost, and environmental impact. The findings are part of a 20-item ranking published in the journal "Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems," compiled by Dr. Chris Macdonald from the University of Cambridge.

Tofu and nuts
Photo: freepik.com by atlascompany, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Tofu and nuts

The analysis indicates that tofu outperforms not only beef but also fish and dairy products in total score. The researcher utilized a multi-dimensional scoring system based on three primary blocks:

  • Environmental footprint: Greenhouse gas emissions, water resource consumption intensity, water pollution, and land use.
  • Nutritional profile: Saturated fat content, salt levels, and the completeness of the amino acid composition.
  • Economic accessibility: The cost of protein for the consumer.

Plant-based sources topped the ranking, led by tofu, chia seeds, and various legumes. In contrast, mutton and cheeses—specifically cheddar and mozzarella—were positioned at the bottom of the list. According to the study, animal products score poorly primarily due to the high greenhouse gas emissions produced per gram of protein.

Product Primary Characteristic
Tofu Low environmental impact and cost
Chia seeds Amino acid profile
Mutton High environmental and fat footprint

The research challenges the common stereotype that plant proteins are "incomplete." The data shows that by combining all factors, tofu surpasses chicken breast, salmon, and beef. This model suggests a method for minimizing ecological damage without compromising nutritional quality.

Alexey Dorofeev, nutritionist: "The economic component of the study shows that with a sensible choice of diet, a consumer can reduce food expenses without losing protein quality, which is especially relevant given current food market volatility."

Biologist Andrey Voroshilov noted that while shifting to plant proteins significantly reduces anthropogenic pressure on ecosystems, it remains important to consider the bioavailability of micronutrients, which is often higher in animal-derived products.

A central limitation of the work is that the results reflect average indicators. The actual environmental impact of production may vary depending on the specific country and the technologies employed during manufacturing.

Questions about protein selection

Is tofu truly a complete protein source?

Yes, soy protein contains the full set of necessary amino acids, making it comparable to animal sources.

Why did cheeses rank so low?

Cheddar and mozzarella score poorly due to high saturated fat content and the significant environmental footprint associated with dairy farming.

Was price a factor in the ranking?

Yes, cost per unit of protein was one of the three core criteria, alongside health and ecology.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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