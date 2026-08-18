Astronomers detect first stellar stream from a globular cluster outside the Milky Way

Astronomers have detected the first stellar stream associated with a globular cluster outside the Milky Way. The structure, named Oyashio, was found in the ultra-faint galaxy UGC 9050-Dw1 and formed as tidal forces stripped stars from a dense cluster. This discovery provides researchers with a new method to estimate the mass of dark matter halos in such systems.

Photo: ESA/Euclid/Euclid Consortium/NASA, CFHT by J.-C. Cuillandre and E. Bertin (CEA Paris-Saclay), https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Milky Way galaxy

The Oyashio Stream

Stellar streams are elongated structures created when a more massive celestial body uses tidal forces to stretch and dismantle a smaller cluster or dwarf galaxy during galactic mergers. While similar phenomena have been observed within the Milky Way, this is the first time a stream linked specifically to a globular cluster has been identified in another galaxy.

The Oyashio stream extends approximately 6,500 light-years in length and is notably narrower than streams produced by the destruction of entire dwarf galaxies. It is located about 8,150 light-years from the center of UGC 9050-Dw1. Associated with the stream is a globular cluster candidate with a mass not exceeding 2.5 million solar masses.

Data Analysis and Methodology

The study was led by Julie Kil Holm and Sarah Pearson from the University of Copenhagen. The team analyzed images captured by the Hubble Space Telescope and the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope (CFHT). The target, UGC 9050-Dw1, is an ultra-faint galaxy located 115 million light-years from Earth and serves as a satellite to the larger spiral galaxy UGC 9050.

To verify that Oyashio was a real structure rather than a processing error or foreground stars, researchers employed two validation methods:

Color Comparison: The spectral characteristics of the stars within the stream were found to match those of the associated globular cluster.

Computer Modeling: Simulations confirmed that the structure resulted from the tidal stripping of stars from the cluster under the galaxy's gravitational influence.

Alexey Rudnev, astrophysicist: "Stellar streams work as a kind of gravimetric sensor. Since they are thin filaments of matter, any deviations in their shape or density can indicate the distribution of invisible dark matter in the galaxy's halo."

Estimating Dark Matter Mass

The presence of the stream allowed the authors to place constraints on the mass of the dark matter halo surrounding UGC 9050-Dw1. The M200 parameter—the mass in the region where matter density is 200 times the critical density of the Universe—was measured at 1011.63 solar masses. When combined with visible stars, the total system mass is estimated at 1.56 × 1011 solar masses.

Indicator Value / Comparison Dark matter halo mass (M200) 1011.63 solar masses Total system mass 1.56 × 1011 solar masses (close to the Large Magellanic Cloud) Globular cluster mass Up to 2.5 million solar masses (smaller than Omega Centauri)

These results suggest that UGC 9050-Dw1 possesses a massive dark matter halo, which is atypical for many ultra-faint systems.

Study Limitations

The findings are based on a single object. Because this is the first such observation outside the Milky Way, the researchers cannot claim that these dark matter mass values are typical for all ultra-faint galaxies; the current calculations apply specifically to UGC 9050-Dw1.

Furthermore, because the study relies on image analysis and modeling, it reconstructs past events rather than observing the cluster's destruction in real time. Confirming the universality of this method for determining dark matter density profiles will require finding similar streams in other dwarf galaxies.

The work was published in the journal Nature. Original research source.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.