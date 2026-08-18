Robots halt start-stop syndrome: VLASH enables continuous motion

Researchers have developed a system called VLASH to eliminate the "start-stop syndrome" in robots powered by vision-language-action (VLA) models. While traditional VLA systems move intermittently—pausing to process each command before executing the next movement—VLASH enables continuous motion by implementing parallel planning.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under Все права защищены Futuristic office with robots

The system allows a robot to calculate the trajectory of its next action while the motors are still executing the current command. To reduce the computational burden, the model does not predict the entire complex dynamics of the surrounding environment; instead, it focuses solely on predicting the future state of the robot itself. This optimization enables the system to operate using standard hardware, such as a gaming laptop equipped with an RTX 5090 graphics card.

Parameter VLASH Result Latency reduction (realistic tests) Up to 11.8x Acceleration on slow hardware Over 30x Model fine-tuning speed 3.26x faster

Testing and Performance

The system was tested by specialists from MIT, Nvidia, Caltech, and other leading universities. The robots performed tasks involving sorting, stacking, and playing table tennis. Using various hardware accelerators to measure response times, the team found that latency was reduced by more than 11 times compared to traditional sequential logic.

The developers identify conveyor belts and sorting lines as the most promising areas for implementation, as these environments require natural, fluid movement without millisecond pauses for computation. Future plans include integrating VLASH with complex environment models capable of predicting changes in surroundings, though current efforts are focused on testing across various platforms.

Dmitriy Lapshin, physicist: "The system removes the bottleneck of data processing time but does not change the architecture of intelligence. This is an engineering success that optimizes the command pipeline, rather than a breakthrough in cognitive functions."

Despite the speed increase, experts warn that technical performance does not equate to increased safety. Roshni Lulla from the Institute for Humane Robotics noted that while reacting sooner provides a real advantage, it cannot be claimed that this makes robots inherently safer, particularly in unpredictable environments where high autonomy faces significant challenges.

Questions about VLASH

Why do robots using this system stop less frequently?

The system calculates the next step in parallel with the execution of the current one, removing the need to wait for a command cycle to finish before starting the next movement.

Does this require supercomputing hardware?

No, the developers successfully tested the model on a standard laptop with an RTX 5090 GPU.

Did VLASH make the robots more intelligent?

No, the system optimizes response time and command processing speed but does not increase the AI's cognitive abilities.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.