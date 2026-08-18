The GHOST system: Shifting spaceports from fixed sites to mobile kits

Rocket Lab has unveiled a concept for a mobile orbital launch infrastructure it calls GHOST — Global Hypersonic & Orbital Spaceport Technology — designed to compress a traditional spaceport into a set of standard shipping containers that can be transported and erected with minimal site preparation. The project is at the development stage; the United States Space Force has committed $266 million to the effort, and a first suborbital test flight is scheduled for 2027 from Launch Complex 4 in Alaska.

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From fixed site to containerized kit

Conventional launch complexes require years of civil engineering, massive capital outlay, and permanent ties to a single geographic location. GHOST reconfigures every critical ground system — launch mount, propellant storage and feed, and flight-control and telemetry center — to fit within standard intermodal container dimensions. The result is a launch pad that can be shipped by sea, rail, or heavy-lift aircraft and assembled on a basic prepared surface rather than a reinforced concrete foundation.

Military driver and orbital flexibility

The Space Force investment reflects a strategic requirement for launch agility. Hypersonic weapon development and the need to protect on-orbit assets demand the ability to shift launch azimuths on short notice, enabling unpredictable trajectories and rapid access to high-inclination and polar orbits. By converting launch infrastructure from a fixed installation into mobile equipment, GHOST allows operators to position a pad where the mission requires it at a given moment.

Alaska demonstration and fleet expansion

The inaugural deployment will occur at the Alaska Aerospace Corporation's Launch Complex 4 on Kodiak Island. If the 2027 test campaign succeeds, Rocket Lab plans to operate six active launch sites across both hemispheres, substantially increasing launch cadence and geographic responsiveness. The company has not disclosed which additional locations are under consideration.

Allied access and sovereignty

Beyond U.S. defense needs, the system is marketed to international partners for whom the cost and lead time of building a sovereign spaceport have been prohibitive. GHOST offers a path to independent orbital access without the long-term burden of maintaining a permanent launch base, a capability historically reserved for major space powers.

Expert assessments

Dmitry Lapshin, physicist: "The shift to modular launch complexes eliminates logistical inertia, but it demands rigorous validation of high-precision telemetry integration in field conditions where fixed communication infrastructure is absent."

Kirill Afonin, natural sciences instructor: "GHOST's mobility enables effective concealment of launch positions, which is critical for preventing preemptive strikes against key nodes of a space program."

Operational constraints

The source identifies two principal limitations: the system's performance remains dependent on the bearing quality of the local ground surface at the deployment site, and it requires a fully autonomous power supply capable of sustained operation in the severe environmental conditions of polar latitudes. No details on power architecture or surface-tolerance thresholds were provided.

Questions about the GHOST system

Can GHOST be set up on unprepared ground?

The system requires a basic prepared surface but eliminates the need for massive reinforced-concrete structures.

In which regions is deployment planned?

The project targets global use, including siting at U.S. partner facilities in both hemispheres.

Is the system fully self-contained?

GHOST incorporates all necessary elements — from fueling systems to flight-control hardware — to conduct a launch operation autonomously.

When will the first tests occur?

A debut suborbital launch is slated for 2027 from the Alaska range.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.