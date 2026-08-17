Archaeologists uncover fortified settlement in Egypt's Ismailia province

Archaeologists excavating the Tell Abu Saifi site in Egypt's Ismailia province have uncovered a fortified settlement believed to be the legendary city of Mesen. The identification is supported by the discovery of a monumental sandstone lintel from the reign of Pharaoh Ramesses II, indicating that the site served as a critical defensive outpost on Egypt's eastern border and a key node in the ancient communications network known as the Way of Horus.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under Все права защищены Ancient Egyptian town

The excavation team, led by Hisham Hussein, recovered a massive sandstone lintel split into two sections. Hieroglyphs on three sides of the stone praise Ramesses II and mention the restoration of the cult of the deity Horus, the patron of the city of Mesen. This epigraphic evidence links the physical site to New Kingdom written records.

In addition to the lintel, researchers unearthed a statue of an army scribe from the 26th Dynasty, a basalt torso of a royal statue, and fragments of falcon sculptures. These artifacts suggest the settlement functioned as both a military fortification and a religious center.

Fortification Structure and Layout

Excavations revealed remains of an extensive mud-brick wall. The internal layout was divided by function: the northern section contained warehouses, while the southern area consisted of larger service zones. The "Holy of Holies" within the complex suffered significant damage during the late Roman period, as residents used the sanctuary as a limestone quarry.

Element Period / Description Road 1 Ptolemaic period Road 2 Roman period (constructed over the first) Warehouse kilns Late Roman lime production

Stratigraphic analysis indicates continuous use of the site across different eras. Construction peaked during the Ptolemaic period, and by the 3rd century AD, the location functioned as a Roman camp (Castrum). In the final stage of the sanctuary's existence, two large circular kilns for firing stone were installed, fundamentally altering the religious architecture.

Hisham El-Leity, Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities: The recent work allowed for a revision of earlier conclusions; what was previously identified as a temple turned out to be a powerful enclosed territory with fortified gates.

The strategic significance of Tell Abu Saifi lies in its role in managing borders across historical periods. Archaeologist Pavel Sinitsyn notes that the layering of cultural strata exemplifies continuity in defensive logistics, where ancient strategists repeatedly utilized the same positions due to their proximity to natural communication routes.

Historian of science Sergey Belov adds that identifying a city via New Kingdom epigraphic sources requires extreme precision. According to Belov, the inscriptions on the sandstone regarding Ramesses II's restorations provide more context than isolated pottery finds, as they tie the site to a specific state program.

Questions about Tell Abu Saifi

Why is this site identified as the city of Mesen?

The identification is based on the lintel from the era of Ramesses II, which explicitly names Horus as the lord of the city of Mesen.

What happened to the sanctuary's "Holy of Holies"?

It was largely destroyed at the end of the Roman period when it was repurposed as a quarry for limestone extraction.

Which historical periods are represented in the site's strata?

The stratigraphy includes the New Kingdom, the Hellenistic era under the Ptolemies, and the Roman period during which a military camp was stationed there.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.