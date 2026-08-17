Brain's Energy Paradox: REM Sleep Shatters Metabolic Rules

The Brain’s Energy Paradox: Why REM Sleep Defies Metabolic Logic

The brain during dreams behaves like a reckless gambler—spending its last reserves while its accounts are being replenished. A new study published in Communications Biology reveals that rapid eye movement (REM) sleep is not merely a rest period but an "energy paradox," where the brain’s usual metabolic rules break down.

Photo: Designed by Freepik by diana-grytsku is licensed under Public domian A woman sleeping

How the Brain Fuels Itself in Wakefulness

Neurons are the body’s most demanding energy consumers. To transmit signals, a neuron alters the ion balance across its membrane. Restoring this balance requires molecular pumps powered by adenosine triphosphate (ATP), the cell’s universal fuel. Glucose, delivered via the bloodstream, serves as the primary raw material for ATP production.

Astrocytes—star-shaped support cells—play a critical role in this process. They convert glucose into pyruvate, which fuels ATP synthesis. During wakefulness, the system operates predictably: the more active the neurons, the greater the blood flow to the engaged brain regions.

Tracking Sleeping Mice: The Experiment’s Design

A team led by Ko Matsui at Tohoku University in Japan investigated how this energy economy functions during deep and REM sleep. The researchers studied 15 live male mice implanted with fluorescent sensors directly into their brains. To avoid tissue damage, a transparent resin was applied to the skull, allowing real-time observation through a microscope.

Neck muscle sensors simultaneously tracked sleep phases. During non-rapid eye movement (NREM) sleep, the system behaved as expected: theta waves of electrical activity reliably predicted localized blood flow increases, with circulation confined to functional clusters.

State Blood Volume Pyruvate Level ATP Level Wakefulness High High High NREM Sleep Localized Stable Stable REM Sleep Sharply Increased Elevated Decreased

The REM Sleep Energy Paradox

The transition to REM sleep disrupts this predictable pattern. Fifty seconds before dream onset, the brain initiates a surge in blood flow, propagating from the occipital lobe to the frontal regions. Inside astrocytes, pyruvate levels rise, but ATP concentrations in neurons drop. This "energy paradox" suggests the brain reprioritizes its resources—possibly shifting focus to memory processing or protective mechanisms—while neglecting its usual energy reserves.

Why Mouse Models Are Just the Beginning

The authors caution that these findings do not imply the sleeping brain is "starving." The ATP decline could result from a sudden spike in consumption or mitochondrial reorganization. However, the study’s reliance on mice limits direct extrapolation to human brains. Additionally, the researchers did not measure oxygen levels, a critical factor in cellular chemistry.

Implications for Understanding Intelligence

Matsui’s work demonstrates that blood vessels and glial cells are not mere support structures for neurons. They exhibit complex dynamics and may contribute to information processing as significantly as electrical impulses. Understanding how this "metabolic network" allocates resources could advance research into brain function and the origins of neurodegenerative disorders.

The primary challenge for future studies is determining why REM sleep triggers such a dramatic ATP drop. Scientists must investigate whether this results from a breakdown in the transport logistics between astrocytes and neurons or from mitochondrial hyperactivity, which burns fuel faster than it can be replenished.

Alexey Kornilov, biophysicist: "The results highlight that brain metabolism is a nonlinear system, where nutrient transport and consumption can become decoupled to serve specific biological functions—such as memory consolidation."

Artyom Sinitsyn, neurologist: "The observed spatial dynamics of blood flow—propagating in waves—suggest a sophisticated systemic control mechanism that surpasses traditional models of localized vascular regulation."

Frequently Asked Questions About Brain Activity During Sleep

Why does ATP drop during REM sleep despite increased blood flow?

This phenomenon is termed the "energy paradox." The brain may consume energy faster during REM sleep than astrocytes can process and deliver it to neurons.

How does NREM sleep differ in energy expenditure?

During NREM sleep, blood flow and neuronal activity remain tightly synchronized and localized, indicating a stable, low-demand energy supply.

Did the researchers use drugs to induce sleep?

No. Drugs were only administered in a control experiment using sodium nitroprusside, a vasodilator, to test vascular responses to external stimuli and validate the uniqueness of REM sleep data.

Can these findings be applied to treating brain diseases?

This is a long-term goal. Understanding the interplay between vascular and neural networks could unlock mechanisms beyond simple electrical activity, offering insights into neurodegenerative conditions.

The study confirms the existence of an "energy paradox" during REM sleep in mice: blood flow and nutrient delivery surge, yet neuronal ATP levels decline. This suggests the brain shifts priorities from resource accumulation to intensive processing or protective functions.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.