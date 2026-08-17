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Deer keds surge in forests from August through October

Science

From mid-August through October, coniferous forests and pine plantations see a surge in deer keds—dipteran insects often mistaken for ticks. These pests target warm-blooded animals, including humans, turning forest visits into a struggle against persistent blood-feeders.

A deer bloodsucker in a forest near Moscow
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
A deer bloodsucker in a forest near Moscow

Biological Characteristics of the Deer Ked

Despite their common nickname as "flying ticks," deer keds are not arachnids but flies. Their primary similarity to ticks is the requirement for blood meals. Upon locating a host—such as a moose, deer, or human—the fly sheds its wings and attaches firmly to the body.

Maksim Orlov, biologist-ecologist: "It is important to understand that the deer ked is a highly specialized insect. Unlike many other garden or forest pests, the fly literally becomes wingless after landing on a victim, making it harder to brush off. It is evolutionarily designed for the thick hair cover of ungulates."

Risks and Health Impact

Humans are considered "dead-end" hosts for these insects, but the bites remain painful. The puncture site typically reddens and causes itching that can persist for several days; in rare instances, a pronounced allergic reaction occurs.

While there are no recorded cases of mass infection transmission to humans, scientific caution is advised. Researchers have occasionally detected Borreliosis pathogens within the insects' bodies, suggesting a theoretical risk.

Characteristic Deer Ked (Lipoptena cervi)
Classification Dipteran insect (Fly)
Leg Count 6
Flight Ability Yes (until host is found)
Body Type Flat, elongated

Prevention and Protection

Biologist Andrey Voroshylov emphasizes that preventing contact is the primary defense. He recommends using dense fabrics and mesh nets to physically block the insects from reaching the skin. Additionally, light-colored clothing allows for quicker detection of any pests on the body.

Practical measures include using head nets, caps, and repellents containing DEET. Upon returning from the forest, individuals should change their clothes and shower thoroughly, including washing the hair.

Ecologist Denis Polyakov notes that deer keds become particularly aggressive during windless weather. He suggests avoiding dense forest areas during peak activity hours to minimize encounters.

Questions about Deer Keds

Why are they called "flying ticks"?

This name stems from their physical resemblance to ticks—specifically their flat bodies, gripping claws, and hematophagous (blood-feeding) nature—despite being biologically flies.

Do they transmit diseases to humans?

There is no scientific data confirming they serve as primary disease vectors for people, although the risk is discussed due to their contact with animal blood.

What should be done after a bite?

The affected area should be washed with soapy water and treated with an antiseptic. Medical attention is recommended in cases of severe allergic reactions.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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