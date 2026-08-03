Russia Expands Rassvet Satellite Network to Challenge Starlink

Russia is rapidly deploying its low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation, Rassvet, as part of an effort to build a domestic broadband communications network that could eventually serve as an alternative to existing Western satellite systems. The project, developed by Bureau 1440, is progressing toward large-scale deployment over the coming decade.

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Russia Plans Hundreds of Satellites by 2035

According to publicly available project plans, Russia aims to expand the Rassvet constellation to approximately 250 satellites by 2027, increase the network to around 730 spacecraft by 2030, and exceed 900 satellites by 2035.

The satellites operate in low-Earth orbit using high-inclination trajectories, allowing them to provide coverage over large portions of the planet as the Earth rotates beneath their orbital paths.

Industry analysts cited by the Ukrainian publication Militarnyi say the constellation already provides multiple daily communication windows over parts of Ukraine. They note that broader coverage will expand as additional satellites enter service.

Broadband Communications and Military Applications

The Rassvet program is intended to provide high-speed satellite communications for civilian and government users. The project's ground terminal measures approximately 60×60 centimeters, weighs less than 15 kilograms, supports data transfer speeds of up to 1 Gbps, operates in temperatures ranging from -40°C to +40°C, and uses an active electronically scanned array (AESA) antenna that tracks satellites electronically without mechanical movement.

Russian launch capabilities could accelerate deployment of the constellation. Estimates cited by analysts suggest that building a 250-satellite network would require approximately 16 launches using Soyuz-2.1b rockets or as few as six launches using the heavier Angara-A5 launch vehicle, which can carry significantly more satellites per mission.

Several military analysts have suggested that a mature low-Earth orbit communications network could support secure communications, intelligence sharing, and real-time command and control for military operations. Ukrainian analysts have also speculated that compact Rassvet terminals could eventually be integrated into unmanned systems, although no public evidence has confirmed such operational deployment.

Observers also note that satellites in high-inclination orbits regularly pass over many regions of the world, including parts of North America. While some commentators have suggested the constellation could support electronic intelligence collection, neither Russian officials nor independent public sources have confirmed that the Rassvet satellites currently perform such missions.

The expansion of low-Earth orbit satellite constellations reflects a broader global trend as governments invest heavily in resilient communications infrastructure and space-based connectivity for both civilian and strategic purposes.