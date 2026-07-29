Russia Launches Innovative Brain Tumor Detection Drug in Siberia

Production of an innovative radiopharmaceutical designed for the early detection of brain tumors has begun at the Nuclear Medicine Center in Ulan-Ude, according to the Far East and Arctic Development Corporation (FEDC).

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Human brain visualization

The new radiotracer, 18F-FET (fluoroethyltyrosine), is used in PET/CT imaging and is considered one of the most effective tools for identifying brain tumors at an early stage.

Until now, patients seeking examinations with this radiopharmaceutical had to travel to medical centers in central Russia. With local production now underway, the service has become available in the Russian Far East and is provided free of charge under the country's compulsory health insurance program.

The Ulan-Ude center features a cyclotron complex, a radiochemistry laboratory, a quality control laboratory, and state-of-the-art PET/CT scanners. The facility can examine more than 40 patients each day.

According to the Far East and Arctic Development Corporation, radiopharmaceuticals produced at the center are already being supplied not only across the Russian Far East but also to Moscow and Chelyabinsk.

The project was implemented through a public-private partnership with total investments of 1.4 billion rubles (approximately $18 million). Funding included a capital grant as well as a preferential government-backed loan to support the center's development.