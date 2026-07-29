World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russia Launches Innovative Brain Tumor Detection Drug in Siberia

Science

Production of an innovative radiopharmaceutical designed for the early detection of brain tumors has begun at the Nuclear Medicine Center in Ulan-Ude, according to the Far East and Arctic Development Corporation (FEDC).

Human brain visualization
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Human brain visualization

The new radiotracer, 18F-FET (fluoroethyltyrosine), is used in PET/CT imaging and is considered one of the most effective tools for identifying brain tumors at an early stage.

Until now, patients seeking examinations with this radiopharmaceutical had to travel to medical centers in central Russia. With local production now underway, the service has become available in the Russian Far East and is provided free of charge under the country's compulsory health insurance program.

The Ulan-Ude center features a cyclotron complex, a radiochemistry laboratory, a quality control laboratory, and state-of-the-art PET/CT scanners. The facility can examine more than 40 patients each day.

According to the Far East and Arctic Development Corporation, radiopharmaceuticals produced at the center are already being supplied not only across the Russian Far East but also to Moscow and Chelyabinsk.

The project was implemented through a public-private partnership with total investments of 1.4 billion rubles (approximately $18 million). Funding included a capital grant as well as a preferential government-backed loan to support the center's development.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Kremlin: The Americans Have Not Abandoned the Ukrainian Track
World
Kremlin: The Americans Have Not Abandoned the Ukrainian Track
China Unveils World's Largest Superconducting Magnet in Race for Fusion Power
Science
China Unveils World's Largest Superconducting Magnet in Race for Fusion Power
Popular
Poland Responds to Putin's Remarks on Ukraine Territorial Claims

Poland has reaffirmed its support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, rejecting any suggestion that Warsaw has territorial ambitions after comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin about Ukraine's future borders.

Poland Responds to Putin's Remarks on Ukraine Territorial Claims
Why Russia Is Losing the Information Battle Across the Former Soviet Union
Why Russia Is Losing the Information Battle Across the Former Soviet Union
Iran and Russia Step Up Contacts After Attack on Iranian Ship in the Caspian Sea
Russian Scientist Dies Days After Brutal Assault as Criminal Investigation Begins
Take A Knee, Champ — We Gotta Talk 'Disclosure Day' Guy Somerset Why Russia Is Losing the Information Battle Across the Former Soviet Union Andrey Nikolaev UN Security Council Clash Exposes Growing Rift Between France and USA Lyuba Lulko
UN Security Council Clash Exposes Growing Rift Between France and USA
Kremlin: The Americans Have Not Abandoned the Ukrainian Track
White House Says It's Time to End the War Ahead of Zelensky Talks
White House Says It's Time to End the War Ahead of Zelensky Talks
Last materials
Breakthrough Cancer Therapies Turn Many Deadly Tumors Into Treatable Diseases
Russia Launches Innovative Brain Tumor Detection Drug in Siberia
Ukraine Develops New Interceptor Drones to Stop Russia's High-Speed Geran Attacks
Donald Trump Tries to Have Fun During Lindsey Graham's Funeral
US Forces Redirect 160 Commercial Vessels During Iran Maritime Blockade
Kavinsky, Creator of Drive Hit 'Nightcall,' Found Dead in Paris Home
Russia Charges Telegram Founder Pavel Durov, Seeks International Arrest
Dentist Explains How Sugar-Free Chewing Gum Can Protect Your Teeth
Take A Knee, Champ — We Gotta Talk 'Disclosure Day'
Why Russia Is Losing the Information Battle Across the Former Soviet Union
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.