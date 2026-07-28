Archaeologists Discover Legendary Lost Settlement That Eluded Researchers for Centuries

Archaeologists on Russia's Yamal Peninsula have discovered the legendary ancient settlement of Pantuyev Gorodok, also known as Voksar-vozh, bringing an end to a search that lasted for centuries, Muksun.fm reports citing archaeologist Nikita Pertsev.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Анна Маляева is licensed under publiс domain Archaeologist

The expedition, which departed from Salekhard on July 23, found the settlement in the very area identified by historical sources, including the travel notes of German scholar Gerhard Müller and maps drawn by renowned Russian cartographer Semyon Remezov.

A Settlement Connected to the Founding of Mangazeya

Pantuyev Gorodok occupies a significant place in Russian Arctic history. Historical records indicate that in 1600, the first expedition sent to establish Mangazeya – the first Russian town built above the Arctic Circle – sheltered there while waiting for a powerful storm to pass before continuing its journey.

For generations, researchers failed to locate the settlement because of a shortage of archaeological expeditions in the region and concerns that the Ob River had eroded the site along with the surrounding riverbank.

Archaeologists Seek Final Proof of the Discovery

Before launching the current expedition, researchers reexamined historical documents, compared them with local place names, and identified a promising search area. The team now plans to excavate additional test pits to gather enough archaeological evidence to conclusively confirm that the newly discovered site is the legendary Voksar-vozh.

The 12-member expedition includes students from the School of Archaeologists at the I. S. Shemanovsky Museum and Exhibition Complex, four professional archaeologists, and two volunteers. For the young participants, the project serves as hands-on field training, teaching them excavation techniques, site surveying, mapping, and archaeological documentation while contributing to the effort to secure official recognition of the historic settlement.