Long-Term Poverty May Damage the Brain by by Age 50

Decades of financial hardship may do more than strain household budgets-they could also accelerate brain aging and increase the risk of cognitive decline later in life. A long-running study conducted by researchers at University College London (UCL) found that persistent low income was associated with poorer memory, slower information processing, and measurable changes in brain structure.

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Researchers Link Chronic Poverty to Brain Atrophy

The study analyzed data from 2,759 participants in Britain's National Survey of Health and Development, a lifelong project that has followed individuals born in 1946. Researchers examined participants' income levels at ages 26, 43, and 53 before comparing their cognitive performance and brain health later in life.

People who consistently remained among the lowest 20% of earners performed significantly worse on memory and processing speed tests by age 53. MRI scans performed at age 70 also revealed greater brain atrophy and enlarged ventricles-fluid-filled spaces whose expansion is commonly associated with age-related cognitive decline.

The findings suggest that long-term financial stress has a far greater impact on brain health than temporary economic setbacks. Importantly, the relationship remained significant even after researchers adjusted for education, childhood ambitions, and genetic background.

According to psychologist Nadezhda Osipova, chronic financial insecurity forces the brain into a prolonged survival mode, placing constant psychological stress on the nervous system and gradually exhausting its resources.

Men and People With Genetic Risk Factors May Be More Vulnerable

The researchers also found that men appeared more susceptible to the cognitive effects of prolonged financial hardship than women. They suggested that traditional social expectations placed additional pressure on men from this generation to act as primary providers, intensifying the psychological burden of economic insecurity.

Financial difficulties may also encourage unhealthy lifestyle habits, including poor nutrition, smoking, and excessive alcohol consumption, all of which can further damage cardiovascular and brain health.

Cardiologist Valery Klimov noted that chronic stress often pushes people toward unhealthy coping mechanisms, creating an additional risk for the blood vessels that supply the brain.

The study identified another high-risk group: people carrying the APOE-ε4 gene variant, which is associated with an increased likelihood of developing Alzheimer's disease. Researchers suggested that genetic vulnerability combined with prolonged financial hardship may substantially accelerate neurodegenerative processes.

Chronic Stress May Trigger Biological Changes That Harm the Brain

Scientists believe chronic inflammation plays a central role in the link between poverty and cognitive decline. Persistent financial stress increases the production of cortisol, the body's primary stress hormone. Over many years, elevated cortisol levels may damage the hippocampus, a region of the brain responsible for learning and memory.

By age 53, researchers observed a substantial gap in cognitive performance between participants with stable financial security and those who had experienced decades of low income.

Endocrinologist Ekaterina Orlova explained that long-term hormonal imbalance and metabolic disruption caused by chronic stress can directly interfere with the brain's ability to repair and regenerate itself.

The researchers also observed that cognitive decline appeared to slow between ages 53 and 69 among participants who had lived in poverty. However, they believe this reflects a "floor effect"-many individuals had already experienced significant cognitive loss by middle age, leaving less measurable decline in later years.

The findings underscore the importance of financial stability as a public health issue, suggesting that protecting cognitive health may require addressing chronic socioeconomic stress decades before old age.