World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Artificial Sweeteners May Accelerate Brain Aging, New Research Suggests

Science

Artificial sweeteners have become a popular alternative to sugar, but new research suggests they may not be entirely risk-free. A large study published in Neurology found that people who consumed the highest amounts of several common low-calorie sweeteners experienced faster declines in memory and cognitive function over time.

Sugar substitute
Photo: flickr.com by Паскаль, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Sugar substitute

The study followed 12,772 adults in Brazil, with an average age of 52, for approximately eight years. Participants completed dietary questionnaires and underwent regular cognitive tests measuring memory, verbal fluency and thinking abilities.

After adjusting for age, sex and other health factors, researchers found that participants with the highest sweetener intake experienced cognitive decline 62% faster than those with the lowest intake. The difference was comparable to about 1.6 additional years of brain aging. Even moderate consumption was associated with a 35% faster decline.

The strongest association was observed in adults younger than 60 and in people with diabetes, who are more likely to replace sugar with artificial sweeteners.

The study examined seven sugar substitutes: aspartame, saccharin, acesulfame K, erythritol, sorbitol, xylitol and tagatose. Six of them were linked to faster cognitive decline, while tagatose showed no significant association.

Researchers emphasize that the study found only an association and cannot prove that artificial sweeteners cause memory loss or cognitive decline. Other dietary and lifestyle factors may also contribute to the results.

Still, scientists say the findings highlight the need for further research into the long-term effects of sugar substitutes on brain health. Until more evidence is available, experts recommend consuming artificial sweeteners in moderation as part of a balanced diet rather than relying on them heavily as a sugar replacement.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Russian Strikes Hit Ukrainian Ports, Energy Sites and Neptune Missile Battery
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Strikes Hit Ukrainian Ports, Energy Sites and Neptune Missile Battery
Kremlin Responds to Reports of FBI Chief Kash Patel's Russia Trip
World
Kremlin Responds to Reports of FBI Chief Kash Patel's Russia Trip
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Popular
Kremlin Responds to Reports of FBI Chief Kash Patel's Russia Trip

The Kremlin says it has no information about reports that FBI Director Kash Patel could visit Russia later this year, noting that such trips are usually conducted without public disclosure.

Kremlin Responds to Reports of FBI Chief Kash Patel's Russia Trip
Negligence or Systemic Failure: Why US Bases Have Become Easy Targets
Negligence or Systemic Failure: Why US Bases Have Become Easy Targets
Turkey Seeks Solution to Get Rid of Russian S-400 Missiles as US Relations Improve
Azerbaijan President Reveals Secret Russia-Germany Talks on Ukraine in Baku
Armenia’s Farmers Face Export Crisis as Russian Market Closes Lyuba Lulko Negligence or Systemic Failure: Why US Bases Have Become Easy Targets Andrey Nikolaev Beneath the Rubble.... Hope... Nancy O'Brien Simpson
India Demands Answers After Four Nationals Die in Black Sea Ship Attack
Men and Women Reveal Health Warning Signs They Wish They Had Never Ignored
Russia Expels Italian Military Attachés in Tit-for-Tat Diplomatic Move
Russia Expels Italian Military Attachés in Tit-for-Tat Diplomatic Move
Last materials
Artificial Sweeteners May Accelerate Brain Aging, New Research Suggests
OpenAI AI Models Reportedly Hacked Hugging Face During Internal Cybersecurity Test
Fluffy Zucchini Fritters with Kefir: An Easy Summer Recipe
Smart Pedicure Explained: Why It Lasts Longer Than Traditional Treatments
Armenia’s Farmers Face Export Crisis as Russian Market Closes
Ukrainian Drones Strike Southern Russia, Wildberries Facilities Evacuated
Russian Strikes Hit Ukrainian Ports, Energy Sites and Neptune Missile Battery
Negligence or Systemic Failure: Why US Bases Have Become Easy Targets
Men and Women Reveal Health Warning Signs They Wish They Had Never Ignored
China Calls Japan 'Near Nuclear State' Amid Growing Defense Debate
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.