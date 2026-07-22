Artificial Sweeteners May Accelerate Brain Aging, New Research Suggests

Artificial sweeteners have become a popular alternative to sugar, but new research suggests they may not be entirely risk-free. A large study published in Neurology found that people who consumed the highest amounts of several common low-calorie sweeteners experienced faster declines in memory and cognitive function over time.

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The study followed 12,772 adults in Brazil, with an average age of 52, for approximately eight years. Participants completed dietary questionnaires and underwent regular cognitive tests measuring memory, verbal fluency and thinking abilities.

After adjusting for age, sex and other health factors, researchers found that participants with the highest sweetener intake experienced cognitive decline 62% faster than those with the lowest intake. The difference was comparable to about 1.6 additional years of brain aging. Even moderate consumption was associated with a 35% faster decline.

The strongest association was observed in adults younger than 60 and in people with diabetes, who are more likely to replace sugar with artificial sweeteners.

The study examined seven sugar substitutes: aspartame, saccharin, acesulfame K, erythritol, sorbitol, xylitol and tagatose. Six of them were linked to faster cognitive decline, while tagatose showed no significant association.

Researchers emphasize that the study found only an association and cannot prove that artificial sweeteners cause memory loss or cognitive decline. Other dietary and lifestyle factors may also contribute to the results.

Still, scientists say the findings highlight the need for further research into the long-term effects of sugar substitutes on brain health. Until more evidence is available, experts recommend consuming artificial sweeteners in moderation as part of a balanced diet rather than relying on them heavily as a sugar replacement.