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Ancient Whale Fossils Millions of Years Old Discovered in Russia's Dagestan

Science

Paleontologists have discovered the fossilized remains of a whale estimated to be at least several million years old during an expedition in Russia's Republic of Dagestan, shedding new light on the region's prehistoric marine life.

Excavation works
Photo: Openverse by Odense Bys Museer, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Excavation works

Konstantin Tarasenko, Chief Curator of the Yuri Orlov Paleontological Museum, said the 15-day expedition focused on studying geological formations near Derbent, Dagestanskiye Ogni and Izberbash before researchers identified the most promising excavation site.

Scientists Recover Whale Fossils From Solid Rock

According to Tarasenko, the excavation proved especially challenging because the bones were embedded in dense shell limestone composed of fossilized shells and the remains of other marine animals. Over millions of years, the material hardened into rock, forcing researchers to carefully cut and extract each fossil.

The team used angle grinders, geological hammers and chisels to free the bones while taking extreme care to avoid damaging the specimens. Researchers then documented, stabilized and packaged every recovered fragment for further study.

More Fossils Await Identification

The expedition recovered several parts of the whale's skeleton, including fragments of the jaw, shoulder bones and vertebrae. Scientists also uncovered additional fossilized bones that have not yet been identified.

Tarasenko said the area was once inhabited primarily by cetotheres, an extinct family of relatively small baleen whales that typically measured between four and five meters in length and resembled modern gray whales in appearance.

Officials at the Taho-Godi National Museum confirmed that the newly discovered fossils will remain in Dagestan and will become part of the museum's permanent collection.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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