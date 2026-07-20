China Launches Global AI Coalition With 29 Countries Including Russia

China has announced the formation of a new international coalition on artificial intelligence that brings together 29 countries, including Russia, Belarus, Brazil, Kazakhstan and Indonesia. Chinese President Xi Jinping unveiled the initiative during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, where he addressed the event in person for the first time.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use A robot and a human

Xi Jinping Calls for Global Cooperation on AI

During his keynote speech, Xi Jinping emphasized that international cooperation should play a central role in the future development of artificial intelligence. He said technological progress requires countries to work together rather than compete in isolation, comparing AI development to a symphony that depends on many participants rather than a single contributor.

The Chinese leader also called for more open collaboration in AI research while urging governments to establish legal frameworks, technology monitoring systems and rapid-response mechanisms. He stressed the importance of preventing abuse and malicious use of artificial intelligence and ensuring that AI systems remain under human control.

Russia Highlights Strategic AI Partnership With China

Earlier at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference, Alexander Vedyakhin, First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank, said Russia and China share a common objective of achieving technological sovereignty in artificial intelligence.

Vedyakhin described China as one of the world's leading AI powers, citing the country's large number of foundation models and their extensive deployment across industry and public administration. He added that Russia continues to work closely with Chinese partners while presenting its own AI technologies and expanding cooperation through the Shanghai conference.

According to Vedyakhin, China represents the world's largest technology market, making it an essential destination for companies with global ambitions. He said the WAIC conference provides an ideal platform for entering the Chinese market and expressed confidence that this year's event would strengthen Russian-Chinese cooperation and create new opportunities for joint artificial intelligence projects.