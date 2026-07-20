Nokia Leak Reveals 44-Day Battery Phone That Doubles as a Power Bank

A newly leaked Nokia feature phone could appeal to users looking for exceptional battery life and practical everyday features. According to information shared online, the unannounced Nokia 300 4G Power Bank combines the simplicity of a classic mobile phone with the ability to recharge other devices.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by w:User:Dhn610, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Nokia N70 2

Long Battery Life and Reverse Charging

The specifications were published on X by industry insider Hmd_Meme's, who claimed the handset will feature a 2.4-inch QVGA display, a 0.3-megapixel camera and a 3,700mAh battery.

If the leaked specifications prove accurate, Nokia will rate the device for up to 44 days of standby time on a single charge. The phone will also support reverse wired charging at up to 5W, allowing users to recharge compatible devices much like a portable power bank.

The handset itself is expected to charge through a USB-C port with support for charging speeds of up to 18W.

Modern Features in a Classic Phone

According to the leak, the Nokia 300 4G Power Bank will include IP65-rated protection against dust and water, 4G connectivity, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack, FM radio, a built-in media player and support for microSD cards with capacities of up to 32GB.

One of its standout features could be a high-powered LED flashlight designed for camping, outdoor activities and emergency situations. The leak claims the flashlight will produce roughly twice the brightness of the flash found on Apple's iPhone 16 Pro.

Neither Nokia nor HMD Global has officially announced the device, and no launch date or pricing details have been confirmed. As with any pre-release leak, the final specifications may change before the handset reaches the market.