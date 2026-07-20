World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Nokia Leak Reveals 44-Day Battery Phone That Doubles as a Power Bank

Science

A newly leaked Nokia feature phone could appeal to users looking for exceptional battery life and practical everyday features. According to information shared online, the unannounced Nokia 300 4G Power Bank combines the simplicity of a classic mobile phone with the ability to recharge other devices.

Nokia N70 2
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by w:User:Dhn610, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Nokia N70 2

Long Battery Life and Reverse Charging

The specifications were published on X by industry insider Hmd_Meme's, who claimed the handset will feature a 2.4-inch QVGA display, a 0.3-megapixel camera and a 3,700mAh battery.

If the leaked specifications prove accurate, Nokia will rate the device for up to 44 days of standby time on a single charge. The phone will also support reverse wired charging at up to 5W, allowing users to recharge compatible devices much like a portable power bank.

The handset itself is expected to charge through a USB-C port with support for charging speeds of up to 18W.

Modern Features in a Classic Phone

According to the leak, the Nokia 300 4G Power Bank will include IP65-rated protection against dust and water, 4G connectivity, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack, FM radio, a built-in media player and support for microSD cards with capacities of up to 32GB.

One of its standout features could be a high-powered LED flashlight designed for camping, outdoor activities and emergency situations. The leak claims the flashlight will produce roughly twice the brightness of the flash found on Apple's iPhone 16 Pro.

Neither Nokia nor HMD Global has officially announced the device, and no launch date or pricing details have been confirmed. As with any pre-release leak, the final specifications may change before the handset reaches the market.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
The Hidden Dangers of Indoor Drafts and How to Protect Yourself
Health
The Hidden Dangers of Indoor Drafts and How to Protect Yourself
Watch a Robot Lose Its Head and Still Win an MMA Match in China
Science
Watch a Robot Lose Its Head and Still Win an MMA Match in China
Popular
Man Assaults Russian-Speaking Woman at Georgian Hotel, Punches Her in the Face

Police are investigating an assault at a hotel in Georgia's Kakheti region after a tourist was hospitalized following an altercation involving guests attending a wedding celebration.

Man Assaults Russian-Speaking Woman at Georgian Hotel, Punches Her in the Face
Eleven-Year-Old Boy Dies During Mount Elbrus Climb, Father Seriously Injured
Eleven-Year-Old Boy Dies During Mount Elbrus Climb, Father Seriously Injured
Hundreds of Drones Target Moscow Region Again as Russia Reports Injuries and Damage
Vodka Sales in Russia Decline as Demand for Strong Alcohol Weakens
Coma-Tocracy: Platner Ate Babies? Would’ve Still Got My Vote! Guy Somerset The Hidden Dangers of Indoor Drafts and How to Protect Yourself Marina Lebedeva FIFA 2026: FIFA violates its own Statutes Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Last materials
Italy Puts More Than 16,000 Historic Beretta MAB Submachine Guns Up for Sale
Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales Rise in Russia as Consumer Habits Change
China Launches Global AI Coalition With 29 Countries Including Russia
Nokia Leak Reveals 44-Day Battery Phone That Doubles as a Power Bank
Germany Signals More Pragmatic Approach to Russia Talks
Vodka Sales in Russia Decline as Demand for Strong Alcohol Weakens
Hundreds of Drones Target Moscow Region Again as Russia Reports Injuries and Damage
Eleven-Year-Old Boy Dies During Mount Elbrus Climb, Father Seriously Injured
Man Assaults Russian-Speaking Woman at Georgian Hotel, Punches Her in the Face
Coma-Tocracy: Platner Ate Babies? Would’ve Still Got My Vote!
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.