Intense Robot MMA Fight

Watch a Robot Lose Its Head and Still Win an MMA Match in China

China has staged what organizers describe as the country's first mixed martial arts-style bout featuring full-size humanoid robots, producing a remarkable finish after one competitor continued fighting despite being decapitated during the match.

The event took place in Shenzhen, where two T800 humanoid robots developed by Chinese robotics company EngineAI faced off under MMA-inspired rules as part of the debut season of the company's new URKL commercial robot fighting league.

Headless Robot Fights On to Claim Victory

The two robots, nicknamed "White Eagle" and "Matador," stand about 1.7 meters (5 feet 7 inches) tall and exchanged punches, kicks and spinning attacks throughout the contest. They also recovered from knockdowns and used gestures to taunt one another, mimicking the behavior of human fighters.

In one of the fight's most dramatic moments, White Eagle landed a powerful kick that completely separated Matador's head from its body. Despite losing the sensors housed inside its head, Matador continued moving because its primary control systems remained operational inside the torso.

After five rounds, Matador secured a narrow 3-2 victory, demonstrating the resilience of the robot's distributed control architecture.

China's Humanoid Robots Continue Rapid Progress

The bout marks another milestone in China's rapidly advancing humanoid robotics sector. While the URKL league is new, robot combat competitions have already taken place in the country. In May 2025, Hangzhou hosted a tournament featuring smaller Unitree robots controlled by human operators, and robot fighting later became part of the World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing.

China has also made significant progress in humanoid mobility. During Beijing's annual humanoid robot half marathon in 2025, only six of the 20 participating robots completed the 21-kilometer course. The winning robot finished in 2 hours, 40 minutes and 42 seconds while requiring several battery replacements.

Just one year later, the competition expanded to more than 300 robots from over 100 teams. Around 40 percent of the participants completed the course autonomously without direct human control. The winning robot, named "Lightning," crossed the finish line in just 50 minutes and 26 seconds-nearly two hours faster than the previous year's champion-even though organizers made the course more challenging by adding turns, climbs and descents.