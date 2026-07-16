World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russia's New Perun Laser System Faces Key Challenge Despite Drone Defense Promise

Science

Russia's new Perun laser defense system could become a powerful tool against unmanned aerial vehicles, but its effectiveness relies on clear skies and favorable weather, according to military expert Mikhail Timoshenko.

UAV
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
UAV

Speaking to Life.ru, Timoshenko explained that the Perun system operates on the same principles as other laser weapons currently under development around the world. However, he emphasized that atmospheric conditions remain the technology's biggest limitation.

Weather Determines Effectiveness of Perun Laser

Timoshenko noted that laser weapons perform best in cloudless conditions with no fog or heavy moisture in the air. Changes in weather naturally disperse the laser beam, reducing its power before it reaches its target.

"The Americans have been testing laser weapons for years, mainly in the Persian Gulf region. The biggest limitation has always been the weather," Timoshenko said.

According to the expert, atmospheric scattering is governed by the laws of physics and cannot be eliminated with current technology.

"For now, the principle of 'if you can see it, you can destroy it' does not fully work," he added.

Power Requirements Remain Another Major Challenge

Timoshenko also pointed to the enormous electrical power required to generate a laser beam strong enough for combat use. Supplying sufficient energy remains one of the biggest engineering challenges facing directed-energy weapons.

Despite these limitations, he said the Perun system has demonstrated effective performance against targets at distances of around two kilometers.

Details of the Russian laser system's trials emerged on July 16. According to the reported specifications, the battery-powered complex can emit a continuous laser beam for up to 15 minutes, engage targets at distances of up to five kilometers and remain on combat duty for as long as five hours.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
The Legal Significance of the BRICS Anti-Drug Declaration
Columnists
The Legal Significance of the BRICS Anti-Drug Declaration
Ursula von der Leyen Takes Shelter During Air Raid Alert in Kyiv
World
Ursula von der Leyen Takes Shelter During Air Raid Alert in Kyiv
Popular
Starlink Becomes Strategic Target in Russia-Iran Security Doctrine

Iran has designated Elon Musk's Starlink infrastructure as a military target while Russia continues to expand its electronic warfare capabilities aimed at disrupting satellite communications on the modern battlefield.

Starlink Becomes Strategic Target in Russia-Iran Security Doctrine
Ka-52 vs Drone: How Attack Helicopters Change Air Warfare
Ka-52 vs Drone: How Attack Helicopters Change Air Warfare
Moscow Model Goes Viral Worldwide for Her Uncanny Resemblance to Erling Haaland
South Korean President Becomes Homeless After Selling His Only Home
FIFA 2026: FIFA violates its own Statutes Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Russian Actress Still Fighting for Her Daughter's Life in Coma After 2013 Car Crash Marina Lebedeva The Legal Significance of the BRICS Anti-Drug Declaration Hriday Sarma
Serbian President Stands Apart at Kyiv Summit as Only Leader to Reject Joint Declaration
Serbian President Vucic Travels Through Moldova and Central Ukraine to Meet Zelensky
Two Men Jailed After Filming Split Pose Outside Russian Cathedral
Two Men Jailed After Filming Split Pose Outside Russian Cathedral
Last materials
Russia's New Perun Laser System Faces Key Challenge Despite Drone Defense Promise
Ukraine on the Brink of Military Coup After Former Defense Minister Defies Zelensky
After Losing Millions, Russian Blogger Opens Up About 'Naked Party' Fallout
FIFA 2026: FIFA violates its own Statutes
India Rejects Western Pressure Over Russia Ties as Strategic Partnership Deepens
Russian Actress Still Fighting for Her Daughter's Life in Coma After 2013 Car Crash
Typhon Missile System Reportedly Arrives in Japan as Indo-Pacific Tensions Grow
China May Have Surpassed 300 J-20 Stealth Fighters as Production Accelerates
The Legal Significance of the BRICS Anti-Drug Declaration
Ursula von der Leyen Takes Shelter During Air Raid Alert in Kyiv
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.