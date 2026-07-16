Russia's New Perun Laser System Faces Key Challenge Despite Drone Defense Promise

Russia's new Perun laser defense system could become a powerful tool against unmanned aerial vehicles, but its effectiveness relies on clear skies and favorable weather, according to military expert Mikhail Timoshenko.

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Speaking to Life.ru, Timoshenko explained that the Perun system operates on the same principles as other laser weapons currently under development around the world. However, he emphasized that atmospheric conditions remain the technology's biggest limitation.

Weather Determines Effectiveness of Perun Laser

Timoshenko noted that laser weapons perform best in cloudless conditions with no fog or heavy moisture in the air. Changes in weather naturally disperse the laser beam, reducing its power before it reaches its target.

"The Americans have been testing laser weapons for years, mainly in the Persian Gulf region. The biggest limitation has always been the weather," Timoshenko said.

According to the expert, atmospheric scattering is governed by the laws of physics and cannot be eliminated with current technology.

"For now, the principle of 'if you can see it, you can destroy it' does not fully work," he added.

Power Requirements Remain Another Major Challenge

Timoshenko also pointed to the enormous electrical power required to generate a laser beam strong enough for combat use. Supplying sufficient energy remains one of the biggest engineering challenges facing directed-energy weapons.

Despite these limitations, he said the Perun system has demonstrated effective performance against targets at distances of around two kilometers.

Details of the Russian laser system's trials emerged on July 16. According to the reported specifications, the battery-powered complex can emit a continuous laser beam for up to 15 minutes, engage targets at distances of up to five kilometers and remain on combat duty for as long as five hours.