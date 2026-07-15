Ka-52 vs Drone: How Attack Helicopters Change Air Warfare

A recently circulated video showing a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter pursuing an unmanned aerial vehicle has drawn attention to a growing trend in modern warfare: the expanding role of helicopters in counter-drone operations. While attack helicopters have traditionally focused on ground targets, the widespread use of UAVs has created new missions that demand speed, maneuverability, and flexible response capabilities.

Why Attack Helicopters Are Taking on Drones

For many years, military forces relied primarily on ground-based air defence systems or fighter aircraft to intercept hostile drones. Both approaches have limitations. Low-flying UAVs can use terrain to reduce their visibility to radar, while deploying advanced fighter jets against inexpensive drones is often economically inefficient.

The Ka-52 offers a different solution. Designed for low-altitude operations, it combines advanced sensors with the ability to hover, rapidly change direction, and operate close to the battlefield. These characteristics make it well suited for tracking and engaging drones that fly below the effective range of many traditional air defence systems.

Features That Make the Ka-52 Effective Against UAVs

The Ka-52's distinctive coaxial rotor system, which uses two main rotors instead of a conventional main rotor and tail rotor configuration, provides exceptional agility. The helicopter can perform tight turns, rotate quickly, and maintain stable flight while keeping visual contact with a moving target.

Its electro-optical targeting systems, including high-resolution cameras and thermal imaging equipment, enable crews to detect drones during both daytime and nighttime operations. With a maximum speed of roughly 300 km/h, the helicopter can intercept many classes of tactical and commercial UAVs before they reach their intended targets.

The aircraft is also equipped with the 30 mm 2A42 automatic cannon, allowing crews to engage aerial targets using relatively inexpensive ammunition rather than relying on costly guided missiles. This approach can significantly reduce the cost of countering small unmanned aircraft.

The Growing Role of Helicopters in Counter-Drone Warfare

The increasing use of drones across modern battlefields has encouraged military planners to explore new combinations of aircraft and reconnaissance platforms. Recently, Russia announced the first flight of the domestically powered Ka-226T helicopter equipped with the VK-650V engine. Although the lighter Ka-226T is designed primarily for reconnaissance and utility missions rather than direct combat, platforms of this type could support attack helicopters by locating aerial targets and providing real-time battlefield intelligence.

As unmanned systems continue to evolve, military analysts expect greater integration between reconnaissance aircraft, attack helicopters, and ground-based air defence networks. The concept of pairing surveillance platforms with heavily armed helicopters may become an increasingly important element of future counter-drone operations.