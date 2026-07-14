Soyuz MS-29 launch

Russia and NASA Return to Space Together as Soyuz MS-29 Heads for ISS

The Soyuz MS-29 crewed spacecraft has lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, beginning a mission to deliver an international crew to the International Space Station (ISS).

The spacecraft is carrying Roscosmos cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina, along with NASA astronaut Anil Menon. Docking with the Russian segment of the ISS is scheduled for 8:56 p. m. Moscow time.

International Crew Begins New ISS Mission

According to Roscosmos, the crew will spend the coming months aboard the orbital laboratory, where they are expected to conduct dozens of scientific experiments across a range of disciplines.

The mission also includes two planned spacewalks, during which the cosmonauts will carry out maintenance work and support the continued operation of the Russian segment of the space station.

Among those attending the launch was NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, marking the first visit by the head of NASA to the Baikonur Cosmodrome in eight years.

The mission continues the long-standing cooperation between Roscosmos and NASA on crewed flights to the International Space Station, where astronauts and cosmonauts work together on scientific research and the maintenance of the orbiting laboratory.