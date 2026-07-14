Scientists Predict When Plant Life on Earth Will Finally Disappear

Plant life on Earth could disappear in approximately 1.87 billion years as the Sun continues to grow brighter with age, according to a new scientific study published in JGR Atmospheres and highlighted by Popular Mechanics.

Photo: unsplash.com by NASA, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Planet Earth

Researchers explain that the Sun currently emits about one-third more energy than it did when the Solar System first formed. While the gradual increase has little immediate impact, it will eventually transform Earth's environment into one that can no longer support its existing biosphere.

Brighter Sun Will Gradually Make Earth Uninhabitable

The scientists concluded that the steady rise in the Sun's luminosity places a natural limit on the lifespan of Earth's biosphere. As solar radiation increases, temperatures will climb and the conditions required for life will steadily deteriorate.

To estimate the future of the planet, the research team used computer models that examined two critical factors for sustaining life: atmospheric carbon dioxide levels and global temperatures.

Plants Could Vanish Alongside Earth's Oceans

The simulations indicate that plant life will likely disappear at roughly the same time Earth's oceans begin to evaporate into space. Without sufficient carbon dioxide and liquid water, photosynthesis would become impossible, bringing the planet's plant ecosystems to an end.

The findings add to a growing body of research exploring the long-term evolution of Earth and the future of life as the Sun continues its natural aging process. Earlier studies have also attempted to estimate the ultimate lifespan of life on the planet, although projections vary depending on the models and assumptions used.