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Kalashnikov KS-K Carbine Can Be Used as Effective Counter-Drone Weapon

Science

The Kalashnikov Concern has stated that the KS-K special-purpose carbine, adopted by Russia's Interior Ministry 20 years ago, can be effectively employed against enemy unmanned aerial vehicles.

UAV
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UAV

The KS-K was developed from the civilian Saiga 12 smoothbore shotgun. Its gas-operated automatic action functions by diverting a portion of the propellant gases generated during firing.

The weapon is fed from detachable box magazines with capacities of either eight or four rounds. It features a folding stock with a recoil-absorbing butt pad, a polymer pistol grip, and a Picatinny rail for mounting optical sights and other accessories. Without a magazine, the KS-K weighs approximately 3.8 kilograms (8.4 pounds).

According to Kalashnikov, one of the weapon's key advantages is its ability to fire a broad range of 12-gauge cartridges with 70 mm or 76 mm shells.

"Thanks to the ability to use a wide range of 12-gauge cartridges with 70 mm or 76 mm shells, the carbine can be employed as a counter-drone weapon," the company said.

Why Shotguns Are Used Against Drones

Shotguns and smoothbore firearms have become increasingly popular for engaging low-flying drones at short distances. Specialized buckshot and other anti-drone loads create a wider shot pattern than a single projectile, increasing the probability of hitting fast-moving quadcopters and FPV drones.

While electronic warfare systems and dedicated air-defense weapons remain the primary means of countering unmanned aerial vehicles, compact firearms such as the KS-K can provide an additional layer of protection for personnel, checkpoints, and critical infrastructure against drones operating at close range.

Modern Service

The KS-K entered service with Russia's Interior Ministry approximately two decades ago as a special-purpose weapon intended for law enforcement and security operations. Its semi-automatic action, detachable magazines, and compatibility with a wide variety of ammunition have made it suitable for multiple operational roles.

In May, it was also reported that the Kalashnikov Concern had delivered a large batch of Saiga-MK carbines chambered for the 5.45x39 mm cartridge.

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KS-K shotgun
Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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