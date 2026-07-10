World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Five Hidden Android Settings That Can Dramatically Improve Battery Life

Science

Simple changes to a few overlooked Android settings can noticeably increase your smartphone's battery life, helping you spend more time between charges while reducing long-term battery wear.

Earthquake Alert on Android
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Earthquake Alert on Android

Disable Power-Hungry Features

Writing for MakeUseOf, technology journalist Jorge Aguilar highlighted several hidden Android settings that can improve battery performance.

One of his top recommendations is scheduling dark mode to activate automatically. Devices equipped with OLED displays consume less power when dark mode is enabled because black pixels require little or no energy.

Aguilar also advised users to avoid charging their phones beyond 80 percent whenever possible. Keeping the battery below full capacity can slow long-term battery degradation and help preserve its maximum health.

Reduce Display and System Resource Usage

Android also allows users to disable system animations, including transition effects, fading animations, and other visual enhancements. Turning these features off reduces the workload on both the processor and the battery.

Another effective step involves lowering the display refresh rate to 60 Hz instead of 120 Hz. According to Aguilar, most users stop noticing the smoother animation after only a short period, while the lower refresh rate can noticeably improve battery life.

Turn Off Always On Display

Aguilar also recommended disabling the Always On Display feature, which continuously shows the clock, notifications, and other information on the screen even when the phone is locked.

Because the display remains partially active, the device never fully enters its lowest-power sleep state, resulting in higher battery consumption throughout the day.

Earlier this month, journalists at How-To Geek also argued that Android is less open than many users believe, noting that Google continues to restrict access to a number of services and operating system features.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Kremlin Responds to Donald Trump's Remarks on Closing Ukraine's Airspace
World
Kremlin Responds to Donald Trump's Remarks on Closing Ukraine's Airspace
Russian Foreign Ministry: Zelensky Failed to Pressure NATO With Nuclear Remarks
World
Russian Foreign Ministry: Zelensky Failed to Pressure NATO With Nuclear Remarks
Popular
Kremlin Responds to Donald Trump's Remarks on Closing Ukraine's Airspace

Dmitry Peskov said that any NATO-enforced no-fly zone over Ukraine would mean direct involvement by alliance forces, while confirming that Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump did not speak after the NATO summit.

Kremlin Responds to Donald Trump's Remarks on Closing Ukraine's Airspace
Turkey Turns Coat: Erdogan Expands Military Support for Ukraine and Raises Questions for Russia
Turkey Turns Coat: Erdogan Expands Military Support for Ukraine and Raises Questions for Russia
Lavrov: Russia No Longer Trusts Western Calls for Ukraine Peace Talks
Russian Defense Designer: Drone Warfare Has Ended the Era of Nuclear Invincibility
World's Largest Nuclear Submarine Dmitry Donskoy Marks 50 Years Anton Kulikov Turkey Turns Coat: Erdogan Expands Military Support for Ukraine and Raises Questions for Russia Lyuba Lulko Iran Vows Massive Retaliation Against U.S. Forces After New Military Escalation Andrey Mihayloff
Ukraine May Test Homegrown Ballistic Missile Against Russia This Fall
Russia's New Ilyushin Il-114-300 Aircraft Certified to Fly in Perfect Weather Only
Zaluzhnyi: Tactical Successes Do Not Mean Victory in the War
Zaluzhnyi: Tactical Successes Do Not Mean Victory in the War
Last materials
Russian Journalist Slams Viral Influencer Clavicular Over Controversial Looksmaxxing Content
China Achieves Historic Rocket Breakthrough With First Successful Booster Recovery
World's Largest Nuclear Submarine Dmitry Donskoy Marks 50 Years
Russian Foreign Ministry: Zelensky Failed to Pressure NATO With Nuclear Remarks
Syrskyi Says Russia Seeks Buffer Zone in Northern Ukraine
Turkey Reportedly Sells Russian S-400 Systems to Gulf State to Rejoin F-35 Program
Lavrov: Russia No Longer Trusts Western Calls for Ukraine Peace Talks
Turkey Turns Coat: Erdogan Expands Military Support for Ukraine and Raises Questions for Russia
Jordan Henderson Undergoes Surgery After Freak World Cup Celebration Injury
World Cup 2026 Stats Reveal Fastest Player
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.