Long March-10B first landing

China Achieves Historic Rocket Breakthrough With First Successful Booster Recovery

China has reached a major milestone in its space program by successfully carrying out the country's first controlled recovery of the first stage of a Long March-10B launch vehicle. The achievement represents an important advance in China's efforts to develop reusable rocket technology.

Long March-10B Completes Successful Maiden Flight

The Long March-10B lifted off from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in Hainan Province, southern China, on its maiden flight.

During the mission, the rocket successfully delivered its payload into the planned orbit, meeting all primary launch objectives.

China Recovers Rocket Booster for the First Time

After separating from the second stage, the rocket's first-stage booster performed a controlled return to Earth. It was then successfully recovered using a net capture system mounted on an offshore platform.

Both the launch and the recovery operation proceeded as planned, making the mission a landmark success for China's space industry.

Reusable Rocket Technology Takes a Major Leap Forward

The successful recovery of the first stage marks a significant breakthrough in China's development of reusable launch vehicle technology. Reusing rocket components can substantially reduce launch costs, improve operational efficiency, and support a higher frequency of future space missions.