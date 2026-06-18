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Russian Starlink Jammer Causes Irreversible Damage to Satellites

Science

Starlink satellites reportedly jammed by Russian military systems while supporting Ukrainian operations have sustained irreversible damage, according to the Telegram channel Military Chronicle, citing conclusions reached by foreign researchers.

ISS-62 Earth's glow and Aurora australis with Starlink satellite constellation
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by NASA, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
ISS-62 Earth's glow and Aurora australis with Starlink satellite constellation

"The first and most important conclusion is that electronic components aboard spacecraft whose orbital trajectories pass through zones of active jamming will eventually sustain irreversible damage," Military Chronicle stated.

Researchers also examined the effective coverage area of Russia's Volna-Kupol-Garant anti-satellite electronic warfare system. According to the report, the system's area of influence is steadily expanding.

Experts believe the new electronic warfare complex could eventually provide complete suppression of uplink communications across areas spanning dozens of kilometers. This effect could reportedly be achieved through the generation of directed interference or the transmission of false data packets.

If this hypothesis is confirmed in practice, Military Chronicle noted, the Russian Armed Forces could gain the technical ability to place not only individual tactical sectors but also extensive operational and strategic defensive areas under an electronic warfare "umbrella."

Drone Expert Explains How System Works

Dmitry Kuzyakin, an expert in unmanned aviation and chief designer of the Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions (CKBR), explained the operating principle of the Volna-Kupol-Garant system.

According to Kuzyakin, the system is designed not merely to disrupt communications between a drone and a satellite but to suppress the operation of the satellite itself.

"To achieve this, it literally blinds the satellite with parasitic radio signals, preventing it from hearing subscribers on the ground," the expert explained.

Kuzyakin added that disrupting satellite communications used by drones is a difficult task because an electronic warfare system would normally need to be positioned between the drone and the satellite, something that is extremely difficult to accomplish in practice.

"However, there are no tasks that Russian specialists cannot solve. If it is impossible to disrupt the connection between the drone and the satellite, then why not disrupt the operation of the satellite itself? Or perhaps even disable it altogether," he said.

What Is Known About Volna-Kupol-Garant System?

Information about the new method of countering drones was first made public by Ukrainian sources. Following those reports, military analyst Alexey Zhivov told Lenta. ru that Russian developers may indeed have created an effective Starlink-jamming system.

He also suggested that Ukrainian forces may already be attempting to locate and destroy the complex because it could significantly undermine their operational plans.

According to preliminary information, the Volna-Kupol-Garant system consists of multiple satellite antennas mounted on trailers. The system reportedly directs powerful interference toward a specific satellite, interrupting communications between that satellite and terminals on the ground.

Initial assessments suggested that a single system could suppress satellite communications across an area of approximately 20 square kilometers.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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