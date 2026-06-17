The Ka-50’s Secret Weapon: A Catapult Seat Designed to Save Pilots

The Russian Ka-50 "Black Shark” attack helicopter, which made its first flight in 1982, became the world's first aircraft of its type equipped with an ejection seat.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Dmitriy Pichugin is licensed under GFDL 1.2 Russian Air Force Kamov Ka-50

The single-seat "Black Shark” was equipped with the K-37-800 ejection seat. After the pilot activated the ejection handle, pyrotechnic charges were triggered, forcing the main rotor blades away from the aircraft. An explosive charge then destroyed the cockpit canopy, while a towing rocket pulled the seat with the pilot out of the helicopter.

Afterward, the restraint straps were automatically cut, and the back of the seat separated from the pilot, deploying the parachute canopy.

The system was capable of saving a pilot at altitudes of up to four kilometers and at speeds of up to 350 kilometers per hour.

From Ka-50 to Ka-52

The Ka-50 entered service in 1995, while serial production of the helicopter ended in 2009. The two-seat Ka-52 was developed as its successor.

In May, footage emerged showing the destruction of a Ukrainian kamikaze drone by fire from the 2A42 cannon of a Ka-52 helicopter.