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Russia Deploys New EW System Said to Jam Starlink Communications

Science

Russian specialists have developed an electronic warfare (EW) system called Volna Kupol Garant that is designed to jam Starlink satellite communication channels, Military Informant Telegram channel said.

Starlink
Photo: Starlink Lieferumfang by Tim Reckmann, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Starlink

The publication drew attention to statements from Ukrainian sources regarding a new system that Russia has reportedly begun using. The complex consists of several trailers equipped with satellite dishes mounted beneath radio-transparent protective domes.

Each trailer carries two dishes, which can also be deployed on the ground when required.

According to the report, Starlink satellites receive signals from ground terminals in the 14-14.5 GHz frequency range, which is divided into eight channels. Ukrainian sources claim that eight directional antennas belonging to the Volna Kupol Garant system transmit interference signals aimed at satellites, disrupting communications.

The system is reportedly capable of interfering with the operation of kamikaze drones equipped with Starlink terminals by disrupting their communication links.

Coverage Area and Deployment

One Volna Kupol Garant system is said to provide protection over an area of approximately 20 square kilometers.

According to available reports, these systems have been deployed to protect the Novorossiya highway route.

At the same time, the large size of the complex makes it a highly visible target, creating a need for additional protection against enemy strike capabilities.

Growing Focus on Satellite-Controlled Systems

The reported deployment of the new electronic warfare system comes as satellite communications continue to play an increasingly important role in modern military operations, particularly in the control of unmanned aerial systems.

In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that work is underway in Russia on the development of heavy unmanned aerial vehicles equipped with satellite-based control systems.

The emergence of systems designed to disrupt satellite communications highlights the growing importance of electronic warfare in countering modern drone and network-centric technologies.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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