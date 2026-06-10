World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Apple Adds Touchscreen Support to macOS, Fueling Rumors of a Touchscreen MacBook

Science

Apple has added support for touchscreen controls to its computer operating system, prompting fresh speculation that the company is developing a Mac with a touch-enabled display.

Apple logo
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Cryptic C62, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Apple logo

Technology enthusiasts discovered the feature in the beta version of macOS 27, which Apple unveiled on June 8. When users connect an iPad to a MacBook, the tablet can display an interface that allows them to control the computer through touch inputs and gesture-based navigation.

New Feature Hints at Future Hardware Plans

According to observers, the addition of touchscreen functionality could serve as an indirect indication that Apple is actively working on a touchscreen Mac.

Industry watchers note that if the company plans to release such a device within the next year, gradually introducing touch-oriented features into macOS would be a logical step. The newly discovered interface appears capable of replacing traditional input methods such as a mouse or trackpad for many tasks.

MacBook Ultra Rumors Gain Momentum

The discovery has renewed interest in reports about a potential MacBook Ultra, a device that several insiders discussed during the first half of 2026.

According to those reports, the model could become Apple's first touchscreen laptop. It is also expected to feature an OLED display and occupy the premium end of the Mac lineup as the company's most expensive notebook computer.

Apple's Expanding Product Roadmap

The touchscreen support discovery follows other recent findings within Apple's software ecosystem. Earlier, developers identified references in iOS 27 that appeared to point toward a future smartphone with a foldable display.

Analyst Mark Gurman has suggested that Apple is making little effort to conceal its plans to introduce its first foldable iPhone, adding further momentum to speculation about major hardware innovations currently under development.

While Apple has not officially confirmed a touchscreen MacBook, the appearance of touch-control capabilities in macOS 27 has strengthened expectations that such a product may be approaching reality.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Russian Su-34 Aircraft Receive Mysterious 'Hump' During Combat Operations
Science
Russian Su-34 Aircraft Receive Mysterious 'Hump' During Combat Operations
World Cup 2026 Dark Horses: Five Teams That Could Shock the Football World
Championships
World Cup 2026 Dark Horses: Five Teams That Could Shock the Football World
Popular
Russian Su-34 Aircraft Receive Mysterious 'Hump' During Combat Operations

Russian Su-34 frontline bombers have been spotted with a new external structure behind the cockpit, prompting speculation that it could be part of a satellite communications system.

Russian Su-34 Aircraft Receive Mysterious 'Hump' During Combat Operations
Russia’s Satellite Constellation Loses One Spacecraft After Launch of Starlink Rival System
Russia’s Satellite Constellation Loses One Spacecraft After Launch of Starlink Rival System
Collapse of €100 Billion Fighter Jet Project Exposes Strategic Rift Between Berlin and Paris
Swedish Analyst Claims the West Does Not Care About Ukraine's Defense
Collapse of €100 Billion Fighter Jet Project Exposes Strategic Rift Between Berlin and Paris Lyuba Lulko World Cup 2026 Dark Horses: Five Teams That Could Shock the Football World Andrey Mihayloff Who Shapes Public Opinion in Israel — And Who Pays for It? Yury Bocharov
China and North Korea Enter a New Phase as Sanctions Lose Their Impact
Russia’s Pantsir Air Defense System Highlighted as Global Leader in Short-Range Protection
Russian Billionaire Criticizes Strong Ruble, Warns of Risks to Russian Economy
Russian Billionaire Criticizes Strong Ruble, Warns of Risks to Russian Economy
Last materials
Russia Moves Toward Phasing Out Visa and Mastercard Cards
Sevastopol Landmark Damaged During Large-Scale Ukrainian Drone Strike
Collapse of €100 Billion Fighter Jet Project Exposes Strategic Rift Between Berlin and Paris
China and North Korea Enter a New Phase as Sanctions Lose Their Impact
World Cup 2026 Visitors Face Tough U.S. Border Checks Amid Immigration Crackdown
Russia’s Pantsir Air Defense System Highlighted as Global Leader in Short-Range Protection
Russia’s Satellite Constellation Loses One Spacecraft After Launch of Starlink Rival System
Swedish Analyst Claims the West Does Not Care About Ukraine's Defense
China Launches Special Police Operation Near Taiwan Signaling Resolve in Strategic Waters
World Cup 2026 Dark Horses: Five Teams That Could Shock the Football World
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.