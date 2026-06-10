Apple Adds Touchscreen Support to macOS, Fueling Rumors of a Touchscreen MacBook

Apple has added support for touchscreen controls to its computer operating system, prompting fresh speculation that the company is developing a Mac with a touch-enabled display.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Cryptic C62, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Apple logo

Technology enthusiasts discovered the feature in the beta version of macOS 27, which Apple unveiled on June 8. When users connect an iPad to a MacBook, the tablet can display an interface that allows them to control the computer through touch inputs and gesture-based navigation.

New Feature Hints at Future Hardware Plans

According to observers, the addition of touchscreen functionality could serve as an indirect indication that Apple is actively working on a touchscreen Mac.

Industry watchers note that if the company plans to release such a device within the next year, gradually introducing touch-oriented features into macOS would be a logical step. The newly discovered interface appears capable of replacing traditional input methods such as a mouse or trackpad for many tasks.

MacBook Ultra Rumors Gain Momentum

The discovery has renewed interest in reports about a potential MacBook Ultra, a device that several insiders discussed during the first half of 2026.

According to those reports, the model could become Apple's first touchscreen laptop. It is also expected to feature an OLED display and occupy the premium end of the Mac lineup as the company's most expensive notebook computer.

Apple's Expanding Product Roadmap

The touchscreen support discovery follows other recent findings within Apple's software ecosystem. Earlier, developers identified references in iOS 27 that appeared to point toward a future smartphone with a foldable display.

Analyst Mark Gurman has suggested that Apple is making little effort to conceal its plans to introduce its first foldable iPhone, adding further momentum to speculation about major hardware innovations currently under development.

While Apple has not officially confirmed a touchscreen MacBook, the appearance of touch-control capabilities in macOS 27 has strengthened expectations that such a product may be approaching reality.