World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russia’s Pantsir Air Defense System Highlighted as Global Leader in Short-Range Protection

Science

Russia's Pantsir family of air defense systems continues to rank among the most widely deployed short-range anti-aircraft platforms in the world. According to the state corporation Rostec, the system maintains strong demand due to its operational experience and adaptability in modern combat conditions.

Pantsir, a self-propelled anti-aircraft missile and gun system
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved
Pantsir, a self-propelled anti-aircraft missile and gun system

Combat Experience and System Development

Rostec reports that the Pantsir systems have accumulated extensive battlefield experience, which has contributed to their continued refinement and international interest. The systems are produced by the High-Precision Systems holding, which operates under Rostec.

The company will present an upgraded version of the system, the Pantsir-SMD-E, at the international naval exhibition "Fleet-2026,” scheduled to take place in Kronstadt.

Design and Intended Use

The Pantsir-SMD-E is designed to protect critical infrastructure, including industrial facilities and administrative centers. The system is equipped to carry up to 48 short-range intercept missiles, designated TKB-1055, which are specifically developed to counter unmanned aerial vehicles.

According to official statements, engineers developed the system in response to the growing use of drones and other modern aerial threats on the battlefield.

Focus on Drone Warfare

Modern conflicts have increasingly highlighted the role of unmanned systems, prompting defense manufacturers to adapt existing platforms. The Pantsir-SMD-E reflects this shift by prioritizing high-capacity short-range interception capabilities tailored to UAV threats.

Rostec emphasizes that the system builds on previous iterations of the Pantsir family while expanding its effectiveness against low-cost, high-volume aerial targets.

As interest in counter-drone technology grows globally, the Pantsir series continues to attract attention as a flexible and widely deployed solution for layered air defense.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Cuba Prepares for Imminent Military Confrontation with USA
World
Cuba Prepares for Imminent Military Confrontation with USA
Moscow Claims Armenian Authorities Targeted Pro-Russia Forces During Election Campaign
World
Moscow Claims Armenian Authorities Targeted Pro-Russia Forces During Election Campaign
Mystery Antenna Discovery Sparks Questions About Possible Rusty Dagger Transfer to Kyiv
Hotspots and Incidents
Mystery Antenna Discovery Sparks Questions About Possible Rusty Dagger Transfer to Kyiv
Popular
Stakes Higher Than Ever: Cuban Issue Forces Kremlin to Resort to Extreme Measures

Details of Vladimir Putin’s discussions with Donald Trump over Cuba may help avert a forceful scenario on the island and preserve Russia’s strategic position in the Western Hemisphere.

Stakes Higher Than Ever: Cuban Issue Forces Kremlin to Resort to Extreme Measures
Mystery Antenna Discovery Sparks Questions About Possible Rusty Dagger Transfer to Kyiv
Mystery Antenna Discovery Sparks Questions About Possible Rusty Dagger Transfer to Kyiv
Armenia Divided: Election Results Deprive Pashinyan of His Former Influence
EU Maritime Inspections of Russian Oil Tankers Raise Risk of Escalation at Sea
World Cup 2026 Dark Horses: Five Teams That Could Shock the Football World Andrey Mihayloff Stakes Higher Than Ever: Cuban Issue Forces Kremlin to Resort to Extreme Measures Lyuba Lulko Who Shapes Public Opinion in Israel — And Who Pays for It? Yury Bocharov
Zelensky Reveals Details of Abramovich’s Visit and Discussion of Peace Negotiations
Cuba Prepares for Imminent Military Confrontation with USA
'You Will Regret': Iran Launches Missile Strike on Israel as Trump Urges Restraint
'You Will Regret': Iran Launches Missile Strike on Israel as Trump Urges Restraint
Last materials
Russia’s Satellite Constellation Loses One Spacecraft After Launch of Starlink Rival System
Swedish Analyst Claims the West Does Not Care About Ukraine's Defense
China Launches Special Police Operation Near Taiwan Signaling Resolve in Strategic Waters
World Cup 2026 Dark Horses: Five Teams That Could Shock the Football World
Russian Billionaire Criticizes Strong Ruble, Warns of Risks to Russian Economy
Russian Ex-Wagner Fighter Sentenced to Life for Killing Former Wife and Her Daughter
Russian Su-34 Aircraft Receive Mysterious 'Hump' During Combat Operations
Russian Diplomat Calls Zelensky’s Letter to Putin a ‘Clumsy Provocation’ at UN Security Council
ICC Prosecutor, Who Sought Putin’s Arrest, Suspended Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Stakes Higher Than Ever: Cuban Issue Forces Kremlin to Resort to Extreme Measures
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.