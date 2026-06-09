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Russia’s Satellite Constellation Loses One Spacecraft After Launch of Starlink Rival System

Science

Russia's Rassvet satellite constellation, developed as a potential domestic alternative to SpaceX's Starlink system, has reportedly lost one of its 16 serial satellites. Monitoring data from satellite tracking platforms indicates the disappearance of one spacecraft shortly after launch.

Satellite
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Satellite

The Russian company Bureau 1440 currently operates a growing network of satellites in low Earth orbit. According to company statements, the constellation includes 21 spacecraft in total: six experimental satellites from the Rassvet-1 and Rassvet-2 series, along with 15 satellites from the first batch launch.

On March 23, 2026, Russia launched the first 16 serial satellites of the Rassvet system. The spacecraft separated from the launch vehicle on the target transfer orbit and came under the control of the company's Mission Control Center. Engineers then began system checks and prepared the satellites for transfer to their operational orbit.

The satellites reached orbit aboard a Soyuz-2.1b rocket equipped with a Fregat-M upper stage, which lifted off from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome. Industry sources, including Spaceflight News, reported the successful deployment of the spacecraft during the initial phase of the mission.

However, satellite tracking data from public monitoring platforms such as N2YO and CelesTrak later indicated that one of the serial satellites no longer remained in its expected orbital position.

Development of a Starlink Alternative

Bureau 1440 continues to position the Rassvet system as Russia's answer to SpaceX's Starlink broadband satellite network. The company aims to build an independent low-orbit communications infrastructure capable of providing global connectivity services.

Earlier reports also suggested that Bureau 1440 may have patented a ground user terminal designated AT-3, designed to support satellite-based broadband communications.

In November 2025, Sergei Boyarsky, head of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, stated that the Rassvet constellation would become an independent Russian system for satellite broadband communication, intended to compete with American technologies.

Despite the reported loss of one satellite, the project continues to expand as engineers refine the system and prepare additional deployments for future orbital launches.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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