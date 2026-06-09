Russian Su-34 Aircraft Receive Mysterious 'Hump' During Combat Operations

Russian Sukhoi Su-34 frontline bombers operated by the Aerospace Forces (VKS) have received an unusual "hump” that may be an element of a satellite communications system. The new feature was highlighted by the Military Chronicle Telegram channel.

The publication drew attention to footage released by Russia's Ministry of Defense showing Su-34 combat operations during the special military operation. A protruding structure can be seen behind the aircraft's cockpit. According to the channel, the element may be intended for satellite communications.

New Feature Appears Behind the Cockpit

"There is no precise information regarding the provider of the service. According to assessments from foreign sources, the supplier could be the Russian aerospace company Bureau-1440,” the report said.

The channel noted that the appearance of satellite communication terminals on the Su-34 could significantly increase the effectiveness and accuracy of operational-tactical aviation missions.

Potential Impact on Combat Operations

If the new structure is indeed linked to satellite communications, it could improve connectivity, data exchange, and coordination capabilities during combat operations. However, no official confirmation regarding the purpose of the modification has been provided.