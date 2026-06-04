Video Shows Rare ‘Black Explosion’ on the Sun as Massive Blast Tears Apart Hydrogen Cloud

A rare solar phenomenon known as a "black explosion” occurred on the Sun after a powerful flare tore apart and scattered a cloud of neutral hydrogen, according to the Solar Astronomy Laboratory of the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

"If you wanted to know what a wow effect looks like, this is it,” the laboratory's press service said.

Rare Solar Event Creates Black Blanket Effect

The laboratory explained that hydrogen in this state is almost opaque to the radiation emitted by the Sun's hot atmosphere.

"The corresponding photons are spent on the ionization of hydrogen and completely disappear in this layer. As a result, it is as if a black blanket is thrown over the bright surface of the Sun,” the scientists said.

The phenomenon became visible after a powerful solar flare disrupted and dispersed a cloud of neutral hydrogen, creating the appearance of a dark region against the Sun's bright surface.

Part of the Ejected Material Will Reach Earth

According to the laboratory, part of the material released during the event will reach Earth within the next 24 hours.

The substance will partially enter the atmosphere, cool down, settle in rocks and oceans, and be absorbed by plants, the researchers said.

No Threat to the Planet

Scientists stressed that the event poses no danger to Earth.

They noted that this type of material exchange between the Sun and Earth has occurred throughout the entire history of the planet and remains a natural part of solar-terrestrial interactions.