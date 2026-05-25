Russia Launches Battlefield Tests of Advanced Anti-Drone Detection Network

Russia has launched combat trials of a new acoustic drone detection system designed to identify unmanned aerial vehicles through sound recognition technology.

Photo: Openverse by АрміяInform, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Ukrainian drones

According to the Center for Unmanned Systems and Technologies, fighters from the Yakim unit of the BARS-Kursk brigade are conducting field tests of the system.

"An experimental testing zone has already been selected, and teams are currently handling organizational work related to sensor connections and power supply systems. The product essentially functions as an acoustic reconnaissance tool,” representatives of the organization said.

Artificial Intelligence Helps Identify Drone Types

Developers said one of the key features of the new system involves a neural network module capable of recognizing the type of attacking drone.

The technology analyzes acoustic signatures in real time and helps military personnel identify airborne threats more quickly during combat operations.

Russian defense developers continue expanding efforts to strengthen protection against the growing use of drones on the battlefield.

Russia Expands Counter-Drone Technologies

Earlier, representatives of the Kroniks design bureau told Izvestia that Russian troops had begun receiving new electronic warfare systems known as Lyustra 5-30.

The systems reportedly protect military equipment from drone attacks using electronic countermeasures.

In May, developers of the Ten drone detection platform also introduced a tactical coordination network for mobile fire groups.

The network allows units to coordinate responses to drone attacks in real time and improve battlefield communication during aerial threats.