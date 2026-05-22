iRobot's Familiar

New AI Companion Robot Familiar Aims to Replace Emotional Loneliness

A new robot companion called Familiar has sparked widespread discussion online after its creators revealed a furry, bear-like machine designed to support people emotionally rather than perform household chores.

Former iRobot CEO Bets on Emotional AI Companions

The startup behind the project, Familiar Machines & Magic, was founded by former iRobot chief executive Colin Angle, one of the creators of the famous Roomba robot vacuum.

The robot resembles an abstract polar bear, complete with blinking eyelashes and a wagging tail. Instead of focusing on practical labor, Familiar aims to provide emotional comfort and companionship to users.

The launch comes only months after iRobot announced bankruptcy proceedings and fell under the control of a Chinese manufacturer.

Angle believes he learned important lessons from his earlier competition with Chinese companies, even though Asian firms already dominate much of the companion robotics market.

According to him, iRobot maintained leadership for 17 years, while the future market for emotionally focused robots could become dramatically larger.

Robot Designed to Feel Like a Pet, Not a Human

One of Angle's main conclusions from the past involves pricing. He argues that earlier consumer robots often failed because companies launched them at prices that were too high for mainstream buyers.

The goal for Familiar is to make ownership financially comparable to caring for a household pet.

Developers plan to combine a lower upfront price with a subscription-based model that could provide the company with long-term recurring revenue.

Industry analysts estimate early versions of the robot may cost between $1,500 and $2,500, while monthly subscriptions could reach around $100.

Angle believes the broader physical AI market could eventually reach $5 trillion over the next two decades. However, he argues that roughly half of that market will revolve not around physical labor, but emotional interaction.

He says furry companion robots may ultimately prove more useful to consumers than highly realistic humanoid androids.

Why Humanoid Robots Create Unrealistic Expectations

According to Angle, people naturally expect too much from robots that resemble humans.

He explained that a small smart speaker creates limited expectations because users only assume they can speak with it. But once a robot looks human, people immediately expect it to talk naturally, express emotions, clean rooms, and behave like a real person.

In reality, delivering those abilities at affordable consumer prices remains extremely difficult.

Angle described this challenge as a variation of the "uncanny valley” problem — not purely based on appearance, but on expectations.

A humanoid robot standing in a living room automatically suggests human-level abilities, which current technology cannot realistically provide at mass-market prices.

By contrast, Familiar's abstract bear-like appearance avoids many of those expectations. That allows the robot to focus entirely on companionship and emotional interaction.

Angle also explained why the company avoided making the robot resemble a dog or cat.

"People already have very strong expectations about how dogs and cats behave,” he said.

Instead, the company intentionally chose the image of an "abstract bear” — something emotionally approachable but unfamiliar enough that users will not expect too much from it in advance.

When asked whether the robot could climb stairs, Angle reportedly answered: "I don't know.” He considers that uncertainty part of the product's advantage.