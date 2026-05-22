NASA’s Curiosity Rover Shows Six Years on Mars in Stunning Two-Minute Video

NASA's Curiosity rover has released a remarkable visual record showing its six-year journey across the surface of Mars between 2020 and 2026.

The footage condenses years of exploration on the Red Planet into a two-minute sequence, offering viewers a rare look at the rover's route through the Martian landscape.

The images were taken using Curiosity's navigation camera, which engineers and scientists use to guide the rover and identify rocks and geological formations for further study.

The time-lapse highlights the harsh and rocky terrain Curiosity crossed while carrying out scientific missions on Mars.

NASA Rover Continues Search for Signs of Ancient Life

Curiosity has operated on Mars since 2012 as part of NASA's long-running effort to understand the planet's ancient environment.

The rover studies Martian soil, rocks, and atmosphere to determine whether conditions on Mars may once have supported microbial life.

During its mission, Curiosity has discovered evidence suggesting that parts of Mars once contained liquid water and environments potentially suitable for primitive organisms.

Navigation Cameras Help Scientists Explore the Red Planet

The rover's navigation cameras play a critical role in daily operations by helping mission specialists safely steer the vehicle across difficult terrain.

Scientists also rely on the cameras to locate promising targets for drilling, sampling, and chemical analysis as Curiosity continues its exploration of the Red Planet.