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Russian Hiker Discovers Rare Ancient Sword With Jade Crossguard

Science

A man walking through the mountains of Bashkortostan discovered a rare ancient iron sword with a jade crossguard partially buried in the ground, Rodina reports.

An antique sword inlaid with stones in a museum
Photo: commons.wikimedia.orgX by Yasser.mahmoud, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
An antique sword inlaid with stones in a museum

Rare Iron Age Sword Found Near Bashkir Mountain

The artifact was discovered by a 34-year-old resident of the village of Verkhniye Kigi near the foothills of Mount Kazhigirtau.

During his walk, the man noticed a strange metallic object protruding from the soil and decided to pull it out. The item later turned out to be an iron sword dating back to the Early Iron Age.

According to Vladimir Ovsyannikov, head of the archaeological research department at the Institute of History, Language and Literature of the Ufa Federal Research Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the sword measures 89.5 centimeters in length.

Experts Link the Artifact to the Han Era

Researchers believe the weapon may belong to the Han era, a period associated with the rise and expansion of centralized China.

Ovsyannikov explained that long iron swords became fashionable during that historical period and gradually replaced shorter blades.

However, the specialist noted that nomadic tribes likely brought the weapon to the territory of present-day Bashkortostan.

Experts still need to determine the sword's precise age. Archaeologists also hope to identify where craftsmen produced the weapon and sourced the jade used for the crossguard.

Researchers Suggest Ritual Significance

According to Ovsyannikov, the sword may have served as a ritual offering or been specially prepared for nomadic ceremonies.

He explained that some nomadic peoples once practiced rituals involving the worship of iron swords. During such ceremonies, participants would place a sword into a base or platform before burning it as part of the rite.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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