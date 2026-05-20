Extremely Rare White Killer Whale Filmed Off Russia’s Kuril Coast

A rare white orca has appeared off the coast of the Kuril Islands, drawing the attention of marine researchers and wildlife enthusiasts alike. Observers captured the unusual marine predator on video while it hunted in open water.

Rare White Orca Filmed During Hunt

The video published by Smotri Expeditions Telegram channel shows an R-type fish-eating orca chasing prey in the Pacific Ocean. According to the expedition team, these orcas feed primarily on fish species such as salmon, halibut, and greenling. Scientists rarely encounter white individuals in the wild, and experts believe the animal's unusual coloration may result from albinism.

Researchers continue to study orca feeding behavior by analyzing samples collected from hunting areas. Marine biologists say the predators adapt their hunting techniques depending on the size and type of prey they pursue.

Orcas Use Sophisticated Hunting Tactics

When hunting small fish, orcas often work together and drive their prey into dense schools. Larger prey, however, usually forces the animals to hunt alone or in pairs.

"Usually one, and sometimes two, orcas pursue a single salmon. This kind of hunt can last 15 minutes or longer. The orcas dive underneath, wait for the prey below the surface, and then launch a sudden attack. From a distance, the process strongly resembles a cat hunting a mouse,” the expedition team explained.

Marine Wildlife Continues to Fascinate Researchers

The sighting comes shortly after another marine animal from Russia attracted widespread online attention. Misha, a Pacific walrus living at the Primorsky Oceanarium in Vladivostok, performed the viral dance from the thriller The Summit and quickly became a social media sensation.