Russian Scientists Develop World-First AI System for Early Disease Detection

Russian scientists from Central University have become the first in the world to develop a high-precision artificial intelligence system for diagnosing inflammatory diseases. The technology helps identify the risk of complications in patients even before visible symptoms of illness appear.

Photo: mos.ru by Без автора, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Doctors working

AI Technology Detects Disease Before Symptoms Develop

The project was led by researchers from the Laboratory of Targeted Therapy and Predictive Diagnostics. The new method analyzes the condition of key immune cells, after which special marker molecules attach to damaged cells and help identify disease processes.

The system then generates a large volume of medical data that a neural network studies in detail. Using this information, the AI identifies a unique "digital fingerprint” of the disease for each individual patient.

Successful Tests Show 85 Percent Accuracy

The researchers successfully tested the technology on patients suffering from lung diseases. According to the developers, the diagnostic system demonstrated an accuracy rate of 85 percent during clinical testing.

Scientists believe the innovation could significantly improve treatment quality for at least two million Russians every year by allowing doctors to detect complications earlier and tailor therapy more precisely.

The results of the study were published in the international scientific journal The International Journal of Molecular Sciences.

Experts say predictive diagnostics powered by artificial intelligence may become one of the most important directions in modern medicine, helping healthcare systems shift from reactive treatment toward early prevention and personalized care.