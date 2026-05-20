World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian Scientists Develop World-First AI System for Early Disease Detection

Science

Russian scientists from Central University have become the first in the world to develop a high-precision artificial intelligence system for diagnosing inflammatory diseases. The technology helps identify the risk of complications in patients even before visible symptoms of illness appear.

Doctors working
Photo: mos.ru by Без автора, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Doctors working

AI Technology Detects Disease Before Symptoms Develop

The project was led by researchers from the Laboratory of Targeted Therapy and Predictive Diagnostics. The new method analyzes the condition of key immune cells, after which special marker molecules attach to damaged cells and help identify disease processes.

The system then generates a large volume of medical data that a neural network studies in detail. Using this information, the AI identifies a unique "digital fingerprint” of the disease for each individual patient.

Successful Tests Show 85 Percent Accuracy

The researchers successfully tested the technology on patients suffering from lung diseases. According to the developers, the diagnostic system demonstrated an accuracy rate of 85 percent during clinical testing.

Scientists believe the innovation could significantly improve treatment quality for at least two million Russians every year by allowing doctors to detect complications earlier and tailor therapy more precisely.

The results of the study were published in the international scientific journal The International Journal of Molecular Sciences.

Experts say predictive diagnostics powered by artificial intelligence may become one of the most important directions in modern medicine, helping healthcare systems shift from reactive treatment toward early prevention and personalized care.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Russia Launches Large-Scale Nuclear Forces Drills Across Multiple Military Branches
Russia
Russia Launches Large-Scale Nuclear Forces Drills Across Multiple Military Branches
Scientists Discover Powerful Gut Benefits of Fermented Goat Milk
Health
Scientists Discover Powerful Gut Benefits of Fermented Goat Milk
Trump’s Iran Strategy Swings Between Threats and Diplomacy
Asia
Trump’s Iran Strategy Swings Between Threats and Diplomacy
Popular
China Gives Putin Very Warm Ceremonial Welcome as Ilyushin Il-96 Lands in Beijing

Chinese officials and schoolchildren welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing as Russia and China prepared for major strategic talks and the signing of dozens of bilateral agreements.

China Gives Putin Very Warm Ceremonial Welcome as Ilyushin Il-96 Lands in Beijing
Moscow: NATO Needs to Calm Lithuania Down After Threats to Attack Russia
Moscow: NATO Needs to Calm Lithuania Down After Threats to Attack Russia
China Secretly Trained Russian Military Personnel
Merkel’s Putin Remarks Seen as Bid for Political Comeback
Xi Jinping Warns of 'Law of the Jungle' After Talks With Putin in Beijing Andrey Mihayloff Trump’s Iran Strategy Swings Between Threats and Diplomacy Yury Bocharov Russia Strengthens Eastern Energy Strategy Despite US Pressure on China Alexander Shtorm
Ace in a Hole: Russia-Belarus Nuclear Drills Render Western Provocations Pointless
Washington Starts Playing New Greenland Game to Cut China from Arctic
Russian Intelligence Claims Ukraine Preparing Drone Attacks From Latvian Territory
Russian Intelligence Claims Ukraine Preparing Drone Attacks From Latvian Territory
Last materials
Andrey Zvyagintsev’s 'Minotaur' Emerges as Cannes Palme d’Or Favorite
Russia Launches Massive Nuclear Drills While Putin Visits China
Xi Jinping Warns of 'Law of the Jungle' After Talks With Putin in Beijing
Washington Starts Playing New Greenland Game to Cut China from Arctic
China Gives Putin Very Warm Ceremonial Welcome as Ilyushin Il-96 Lands in Beijing
Merkel’s Putin Remarks Seen as Bid for Political Comeback
Trump’s Iran Strategy Swings Between Threats and Diplomacy
Ace in a Hole: Russia-Belarus Nuclear Drills Render Western Provocations Pointless
China Secretly Trained Russian Military Personnel
Moscow: NATO Needs to Calm Lithuania Down After Threats to Attack Russia
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.