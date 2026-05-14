Flagship Smartphones Could Become Much More Expensive Due to Qualcomm’s New Chip

Flagship smartphones could become significantly more expensive next year as chipmakers continue pushing the limits of mobile processor technology. According to a new report from Wccftech, Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro processor may cost smartphone manufacturers as much as $300 per unit — the highest price ever recorded for a flagship mobile chip.

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The information comes from well-known industry insider Abhishek Yadav, who claimed that Qualcomm plans to position the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro exclusively for ultra-premium devices. The soaring cost of the processor will likely force smartphone brands to raise retail prices once again.

Chip Prices Continue to Climb

The report highlights how dramatically flagship processor prices have increased in recent years. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 reportedly cost manufacturers between $240 and $280 per chip, while the earlier Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, released in 2021 and 2022, sold for roughly $130.

If the reported pricing proves accurate, the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro would represent more than a twofold increase in cost compared to Qualcomm's flagship chips from just a few years ago.

Industry analysts say rising development costs, increasingly complex manufacturing processes, and the growing demand for on-device artificial intelligence features continue to drive prices higher across the semiconductor sector.

AI Features Fuel Hardware Race

Modern flagship processors now handle advanced AI workloads directly on smartphones, including real-time language translation, image generation, enhanced photography, voice assistants, and complex gaming features. Companies such as Qualcomm, Apple, and MediaTek are investing heavily in dedicated neural processing units and more powerful graphics systems to support these capabilities.

The transition to cutting-edge manufacturing nodes — particularly 3-nanometer and future 2-nanometer technologies — has also dramatically increased production costs. Semiconductor giant TSMC, which manufactures chips for many leading companies, reportedly charges significantly more for advanced fabrication processes than in previous years.

Only Premium Phones May Receive the Top Chip

According to Yadav, Qualcomm may reserve the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro for only the most advanced flagship smartphones. More affordable premium devices could instead ship with a standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 processor, though pricing details for that chip remain unknown.

This strategy would allow manufacturers to separate ultra-premium models from more mainstream flagships while maintaining lower costs for entry-level high-end devices.

The shift could further widen the price gap between top-tier smartphones and mid-range models, especially as consumers increasingly keep devices longer instead of upgrading every year.