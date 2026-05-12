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Russian Scientists Develop Anti-Aging Cheese That May Help Prevent Dementia and Diabetes

Science

Researchers at the Ural Federal University have created a new type of functional cheese enriched with bioactive compounds that may help slow cellular aging, reduce inflammation, and lower the risk of several chronic diseases, including dementia, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders, the Izvestia newspaper reports.

A head of cheese
Photo: freepik.com by chandlervid85, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
A head of cheese

The research team spent more than four years developing semi-hard cheddar-style cheeses and white mold cheeses enhanced with powerful antioxidant substances. During that time, scientists designed technologies capable of stabilizing and improving the bioavailability of the active compounds while preserving the flavor and texture of the final product.

The university has already patented both the production methods and the formulas used in the new cheeses.

Cheese Enriched With Powerful Antioxidants

The cheeses contain astaxanthin, resveratrol, and puerarin — compounds widely known for their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

According to project leader Elena Kovaleva, head of the university's Laboratory of Biotransformation Technologies and Food Chemistry, enriching the cheeses with these substances increased their antioxidant activity by three to five times.

Kovaleva explained that the additives not only enhanced the cheese's antioxidant profile but also improved its amino acid composition, bringing the protein balance closer to what nutritionists consider ideal.

The researchers say a daily portion of just 20 to 40 grams provides enough calcium and antioxidants to meet recommended daily intake levels.

Potential Benefits for Brain and Heart Health

Specialists involved in preventive medicine increasingly recommend antioxidant-rich diets to reduce chronic oxidative stress, a process strongly associated with aging and many serious diseases.

Oxidative stress contributes to the development of atherosclerosis, cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, accelerated tissue aging, and even certain forms of cancer.

The scientists believe the new cheese could become part of a broader preventive nutrition strategy aimed at maintaining long-term health and cognitive function.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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