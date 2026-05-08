Apple’s Future Plans: AI AirPods with Cameras, Smart Photo Editing and Glass iPhone 20

New AirPods equipped with cameras and artificial intelligence are reportedly in the final stage of development. Mass production could begin in the near future, according to Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Hajoon0102, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ AirPods Pro

The cameras built into the earbuds are not designed for taking photos or recording video. Their main purpose is to collect visual data for the AI-powered assistant Siri. The information would allow Siri to answer questions in greater detail based on what the user is currently looking at.

For example, a user could ask Siri what meal can be prepared from the ingredients lying in front of them. The system could also be used for navigation and contextual assistance.

How the New AI AirPods Will Work

Externally, the new device is expected to resemble AirPods Pro 3. However, the earbuds will reportedly feature longer stems and a small LED indicator.

The indicator is intended to notify people nearby when visual data is being transmitted to the cloud for AI processing.

The device is expected to debut in September alongside a major Siri update. However, Apple could delay the release if the company determines that the AI functions are not yet performing at the desired level.

Apple Intelligence Expands Photo Editing

Apple is also preparing a major expansion of built-in photo editing tools for the iPhone, iPad and Mac. The new artificial intelligence features under the Apple Intelligence platform are expected to launch in autumn 2026 as part of iOS 27, iPadOS 27 and macOS 27.

The update will introduce a new section inside the editing interface called "Apple Intelligence Tools.”

New AI Photo Editing Features

Extend - This feature will allow users to expand images beyond the original frame. Artificial intelligence will analyze textures, lighting, objects and scene details before generating new elements around the picture in a natural way.

- This feature will allow users to expand images beyond the original frame. Artificial intelligence will analyze textures, lighting, objects and scene details before generating new elements around the picture in a natural way. Enhance - AI will improve color reproduction, lighting and overall image quality automatically.

- AI will improve color reproduction, lighting and overall image quality automatically. Reframe - Designed primarily for spatial photography, this feature will allow users to shift the perspective of a completed 3D image as if the camera had slightly changed position during shooting.

Apple's Vision for iPhone 20

For its anniversary in 2027, Apple is reportedly developing the iPhone 20, internally known as Project Glasswing. The device is expected to appear as a single uninterrupted piece of glass without visible bezels thanks to Liquid Glass technology.

Instead of physically bending the display — a process that can create distortion — Apple is said to be using a complex optical lens system. The OLED panel itself would remain nearly flat, while light-guiding technology would refract the image across rounded edges and completely hide the technical borders of the screen.

Key Features of the Glass iPhone

Samsung displays: The Korean company is expected to manufacture Quad-Curved Equal Depth panels featuring uniform curvature on all four sides, solving the issue of folds and distortions at the corners.

The Korean company is expected to manufacture Quad-Curved Equal Depth panels featuring uniform curvature on all four sides, solving the issue of folds and distortions at the corners. Integration with iOS 26: The operating system's immersive interface is reportedly being designed specifically for the new hardware. Interface elements will visually "flow” along the edges, while notifications may appear directly on the sides of the device.

The operating system's immersive interface is reportedly being designed specifically for the new hardware. Interface elements will visually "flow” along the edges, while notifications may appear directly on the sides of the device. New body materials: The fragile glass construction will reportedly be reinforced with a new generation of Ceramic Shield technology, while the glass shell itself will connect to a dark matte metal chassis.

Apple's new approach to eliminating visible bezels is intended to revive the stagnating smartphone market and establish a new design standard for the next decade.