Apple’s Future Plans: AI AirPods with Cameras, Smart Photo Editing and Glass iPhone 20

New AirPods equipped with cameras and artificial intelligence are reportedly in the final stage of development. Mass production could begin in the near future, according to Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman.
The cameras built into the earbuds are not designed for taking photos or recording video. Their main purpose is to collect visual data for the AI-powered assistant Siri. The information would allow Siri to answer questions in greater detail based on what the user is currently looking at.
For example, a user could ask Siri what meal can be prepared from the ingredients lying in front of them. The system could also be used for navigation and contextual assistance.
Externally, the new device is expected to resemble AirPods Pro 3. However, the earbuds will reportedly feature longer stems and a small LED indicator.
The indicator is intended to notify people nearby when visual data is being transmitted to the cloud for AI processing.
The device is expected to debut in September alongside a major Siri update. However, Apple could delay the release if the company determines that the AI functions are not yet performing at the desired level.
Apple is also preparing a major expansion of built-in photo editing tools for the iPhone, iPad and Mac. The new artificial intelligence features under the Apple Intelligence platform are expected to launch in autumn 2026 as part of iOS 27, iPadOS 27 and macOS 27.
The update will introduce a new section inside the editing interface called "Apple Intelligence Tools.”
For its anniversary in 2027, Apple is reportedly developing the iPhone 20, internally known as Project Glasswing. The device is expected to appear as a single uninterrupted piece of glass without visible bezels thanks to Liquid Glass technology.
Instead of physically bending the display — a process that can create distortion — Apple is said to be using a complex optical lens system. The OLED panel itself would remain nearly flat, while light-guiding technology would refract the image across rounded edges and completely hide the technical borders of the screen.
Apple's new approach to eliminating visible bezels is intended to revive the stagnating smartphone market and establish a new design standard for the next decade.
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