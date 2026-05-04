Xiaomi Revives Legendary Mix Series With Under-Display Camera on Upcoming Mix 5

Xiaomi is preparing to unveil a new smartphone in its Mix series, XimiTime publication reports.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons by N509FZ, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Xiaomi headquarters in Beijing, China

Media sources report that Xiaomi is expected to launch the Mix 5. Its predecessor, the Mix 4, was released nearly five years ago in August 2021.

Return of the Experimental Mix Series

The upcoming device will likely feature a front-facing camera hidden beneath the display. Sources also mention a so-called "magnetic lens technology” that may be implemented in the smartphone's camera system.

Journalists at XimiTime note that the long-dormant Mix lineup, which the Chinese tech giant has unexpectedly revived, has traditionally focused on experimental and innovative features.

For example, the Mix 3 and Mix 4 featured nearly bezel-less displays, while the third-generation model already introduced an under-display front camera concept.

Next-Generation Hardware and Global Release Plans

Reports suggest that the Mix 5 will run on the new flagship processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, which Qualcomm is expected to announce in September. As a result, Xiaomi could present its new flagship by the end of summer.

Insiders also confirm that the Xiaomi Mix 5 will launch in multiple markets, including China, Russia, India, Turkey, Indonesia, Taiwan, and several European countries.

Smartphone Market Competition Intensifies

In late April, analysts at Omdia published a ranking of the most popular smartphone brands. Samsung led the list, while Apple, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo also appeared in the top tier.