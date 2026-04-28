Climate Paradox: Russia Warming 2.5 Times Faster Than Global Average

The rate of warming across Russia exceeds global averages by 2.5 times, placing significant stress on natural systems, said Andrey Kiselev, Candidate of Physical and Mathematical Sciences, leading researcher at the Voeikov Main Geophysical Observatory, author of "Climate Paradoxes”.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Scientific Visualization Studio/Goddard Space Flight Center, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Global warming

Small Changes, Big Consequences

At first glance, the difference in temperature indicators may seem insignificant. In everyday terms, a change of half a degree over a decade does not feel like a critical event that could affect a person's daily plans. However, for the country's complex climate system, even such seemingly small values carry enormous significance.

"If we talk about temperature, it is known that warming over our country occurs approximately two and a half times faster than the global average. In our case, this figure has fluctuated somewhere between 0.48 and 0.51 degrees over ten years. It may seem-what is half a degree? In everyday terms, it is essentially nothing," noted Andrey Kiselev.

Climate System Sensitivity

The scientist emphasizes that the global climate system reacts with extreme sensitivity to such deviations. Ultimately, humans bear responsibility for the changes currently observed in the environment.