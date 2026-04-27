UFOs vs Science: Why Evidence Still Falls Short

British astrophysicist Maggie Aderin-Pocock has named possible timeframes for the discovery of extraterrestrial life. She stated that scientists may obtain the first confirmed data by 2075, although it will most likely concern primitive life forms.

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Do Intelligent Aliens Exist: The Position of Modern Science

Reports of UFOs continue to regularly appear in news feeds and social media, however for the scientific community they still do not constitute evidence of extraterrestrial intelligence.

This position is also shared by Maggie Aderin-Pocock — a space research specialist from University College London and one of the most well-known science communicators in the United Kingdom. Mass culture has for decades shaped the image of humanoid aliens, whereas real scientific scenarios are far more prosaic and rely on statistics and physics.

"The most likely extraterrestrial life will resemble microscopic organisms, not humanoid beings from films,” Maggie Aderin-Pocock was quoted as saying by the French publication BTLV.

How Likely Is Life Elsewhere in the Universe

In her reasoning, Aderin-Pocock refers to the so-called "numbers game,” well known to astrophysicists. Modern models of the Universe assume the existence of about 200 billions of galaxies, with billions of stars and planetary systems in each of them.

Even within the Milky Way, there are about 300 billion stars. With such a number of potential worlds, the assumption that life arose only on Earth appears increasingly unconvincing.

"We already know that many stars have planets. Given such a number of possibilities for life to emerge, it is hard to believe that we are alone in the Universe,” Aderin-Pocock emphasizes.

Exoplanet K2-18b: What the James Webb Telescope Revealed

One of the most discussed objects in recent years has been the exoplanet K2-18b, located approximately 124 light-years from Earth. Key results were obtained by a group of astrophysicists led by Cambridge University professor Nikku Madhusudhan, who analyzed data from the James Webb Space Telescope.

In 2023, Madhusudhan's team reported the detection in K2-18b's atmosphere of chemical compounds that on Earth are associated with biological activity. The identified molecules are not direct proof of life, however they are considered potential biosignatures and require further study.

Life on Mars: Findings from the Perseverance Rover in Jezero Crater

Another important direction in the search for extraterrestrial life remains Mars. In 2024, NASA reported results of the analysis of rocks collected by the Perseverance rover in Jezero Crater. The studies were carried out using the PIXL and SHERLOC instruments, designed for detailed examination of the chemical composition and structure of rocks.

The identified mineral structures, based on a combination of characteristics, are considered the most convincing to date as possible markers of ancient microbial life on Mars. At the same time, NASA emphasized that the finding is not definitive proof and requires further research.

UFOs in 2025: Most Discussed Cases and Official Comments

Against the backdrop of scientific searches for life beyond Earth, 2025 once again demonstrated how strongly the UFO topic continues to capture public attention. One of the key sources of information has been the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC), led by American researcher Peter Davenport. In the first months of the year, the center received thousands of reports from eyewitnesses, mainly from the United States, describing glowing spheres, fast-moving objects, and triangular shapes.

Peter Davenport emphasized that the increase in reports is primarily linked to the availability of cameras and heightened public attention to the topic, rather than an actual rise in unexplained phenomena. Usually, most reports, after verification, find rational explanations — from satellites and atmospheric effects to drones.

Particular attention was drawn to sightings of unidentified objects near military and civilian airfields in the United States. These episodes were publicly commented on by former U.S. Navy pilot and executive director of Americans for Safe Aerospace, Ryan Graves. He stated that some objects remain unidentified from an aviation safety perspective, however this does not provide grounds to automatically speak of extraterrestrial technologies.

Another high-profile topic in the summer of 2025 was the interstellar object 3I/ATLAS. Its origin was actively discussed in media and social networks, where the object was hastily labeled as a possible UFO. This version was commented on by Harvard University astrophysicist Avi Loeb, who emphasized that there is currently no evidence of the object's artificial nature, and most of its characteristics fall within the framework of a natural cosmic body.