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Mount Etna Mystery: Scientists Debate the 'Eternal Volcano'

Science

Scientific discussions surrounding the activity of Mount Etna in Sicily, often called the "perpetual engine” of volcanism, have entered a new phase. Researchers from Europe have announced that they have uncovered the mechanisms behind the constant eruptions of this giant, however domestic experts urge restraint in assessments.

Mount Etna from space
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Pelalion, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Mount Etna from space

Understanding the past behavior of geological objects does not always make it possible to predict their "biological rhythms” in the future with precision, as magmatic systems are capable of sudden transformation.

Professor of Moscow State University Pavel Plechov, in an interview with NewsInfo.Ru, explained that trust in final conclusions about the stability of Etna may be premature. The scientist recalled that just ten years ago the volcano unexpectedly adjusted the nature of lava emissions and internal mechanisms of release, despite thousands of years of observation.

Similar forecasting difficulties are also encountered in the study of objects in Kamchatka, where even with detailed knowledge of feeder channels, nature often presents surprises, similar to those that form anomalies of salmon populations in isolated lakes of the region.

Modern methods allow the movement of magma toward the surface to be recorded only a few months before the event. Plechov noted that although science effectively tracks the filling of intermediate chambers, long-term modeling for decades ahead remains theoretical.

"Any volcanic system is a dynamic structure, where external signs may conceal deeper tectonic rearrangements, therefore there are simply no universal keys to their "mystery,'” explained geologist Alexey Trofimov in an interview with Pravda.Ru.

There is a risk that the identified patterns will turn out to be temporary, since the geological processes of the planet once triggered the Great Extinction, completely reshaping the appearance of Earth's biosphere.

"I would not be so optimistic about Etna; throughout human history it has been erupting. And literally ten years ago it changed the nature of its release, the character of the lava, something changed in the mechanism itself. To be confident that it will not change its activity regime is rather self-assured,” Plechov emphasized.

Answers to Common Questions About Volcanoes

Is it possible to accurately predict a volcanic eruption a year in advance?
No, modern technologies allow activity to be predicted with high probability only in the short term — from several weeks to 2-3 months, when magma begins moving into the upper layers of the crust.

Why do methods used to study Etna not always work for other volcanoes?
Each object is unique in its tectonic position and magma composition; even on Mars, giant volcanoes demonstrate completely different principles of landscape formation.

Does the history of past eruptions influence future forecasts?
Statistics help identify average productivity, but volcanoes tend to change activity regimes, lava composition, and pressure mechanisms without visible external reasons.

Are there completely safe extinct volcanoes?
Geologists prefer the term "dormant,” as reawakening is possible even after thousands of years of calm, and ancient viruses and biological traces of past eras may be preserved in the depths.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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