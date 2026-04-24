Russia Develops Cancer Vaccine to Treat Multiple Tumor Types

The experimental cancer vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Research Center will be used to treat several types of cancer, Alexander Gintsburg, the director of the center said.

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Focus on High-Mutation Cancers

According to Gintsburg, melanoma and lung cancer contain the highest number of mutations, making them primary targets for this therapeutic approach.

The next stage in the development of cancer treatment will focus on non-small cell lung cancer, which remains one of the most challenging forms of the disease.

Future Applications

Gintsburg noted that pancreatic cancer may also become a target for the vaccine, despite having fewer mutations.

"Next, most likely, will be pancreatic cancer, which contains fewer mutations, but currently there is no other effective treatment for it, so oncologists are placing high hopes on our vaccine,” he said.

First Patient Receives Personalized Vaccine

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Health reported that a 60-year-old resident of the Kursk region became the first patient in the country to receive a personalized vaccine for skin melanoma.

Integration into Healthcare System

In early April, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced that personalized cancer treatments using oncovaccines have now been included in Russia's mandatory health insurance system.

This marks a significant step toward broader accessibility of advanced oncology treatments and reflects growing interest in personalized medicine approaches.