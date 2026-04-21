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World’s Former Largest Iceberg A23a Disintegrates After Losing 99% of Its Mass

Science

The Antarctic iceberg A23a, once considered the largest in the world, has lost 99% of its original area and is now "coming to the end of its story,” according to the press service of the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute.

Iceberg А23a
Photo: Ministry of Defense by Cpl Tom Cann RAF, Crown, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Iceberg А23a

The Rapid Collapse of Iceberg A23a

Scientists report that A23a now covers less than 50 square kilometers. As recently as January, its area measured around 1,300 square kilometers, highlighting a dramatic and accelerating decline. Researchers say the iceberg continues to drift while visibly breaking apart into smaller fragments.

This rapid disintegration reflects the combined impact of ocean currents, rising temperatures, and structural weakening within the ice mass.

A23a's History: From Antarctic Giant to Fragmented Ice

A23a calved from an Antarctic ice shelf in 1986, initially spanning about 4,170 square kilometers. For more than three decades, it remained grounded on the seabed, effectively frozen in place. During this period, it retained much of its size and structure.

Only in recent years did the iceberg break free and begin drifting across the Southern Ocean. As it moved into warmer waters and encountered stronger currents, the ice mass started to fracture and shrink at an increasing pace.

Why A23a Matters for Climate Science

Iceberg A23a has long attracted the attention of scientists because of its unusual lifecycle. Its decades-long grounding followed by sudden movement provided a rare opportunity to study how massive ice formations respond to environmental changes.

In 2025, A23a lost its status as the largest iceberg in the world. Its ongoing breakup now serves as a visible indicator of shifting conditions in the Antarctic region, where warming oceans and changing ice dynamics continue to reshape the polar landscape.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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