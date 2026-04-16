World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Sugar or Sweetener? Your Mind May Decide the Flavor

Science

The perception of sweetness and the pleasure derived from drinks may depend not so much on their composition as on what a person believes about the product. This conclusion was reached by scientists from Radboud University, University of Oxford, and University of Cambridge. The study was published in the journal The Journal of Neuroscience.

Viennese waffles with berries and ice cream
Photo: https://pixabay.com by NoName_13 is licensed under Free
Viennese waffles with berries and ice cream

How Expectations Change Taste

The study involved 99 healthy adults with an average age of about 24. All participants initially had similar attitudes toward sugar and artificial sweeteners. However, when researchers began to alter their expectations, taste perception changed dramatically.

If participants were told that a drink contained artificial sweeteners, they rated sugary drinks as less enjoyable. Conversely, when people believed they were drinking a sugar-containing beverage, their enjoyment increased — even if the drink was actually sugar-free.

The Brain’s Reward System Reacts to Beliefs

Neuroimaging showed that this effect is not limited to subjective perception. Expectations influenced activity in the brain’s reward system — the area associated with dopamine. This region became more active when a person believed they were consuming caloric sugar, even when that was not the case.

“This may mean that the brain responds not only to actual nutritional value, but also to expectations associated with it,” noted one of the study’s authors, Daniel Westwater.

The findings demonstrate that food perception forms at the intersection of physiology and psychology. What a person thinks about a product can change not only its taste, but also the brain’s response to it.

Researchers believe these results can be applied in practice. For example, emphasizing a product’s “nutritional value” or “low added sugar content,” rather than labeling it as “diet,” may increase its appeal.

According to the scientists, this approach could help people transition more easily to healthier diets without conflicting with the brain’s natural preferences.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Russian Influencer Records Emotional Video Address to Putin. Kremlin Responds
News from the Kremlin
Russian Influencer Records Emotional Video Address to Putin. Kremlin Responds
Ex-NATO Commander and CIA Chief Join Ukraine’s New Military Advisory Board
World
Ex-NATO Commander and CIA Chief Join Ukraine’s New Military Advisory Board
Popular
Moscow Warns of 'Unpredictable Consequences' as Europe Arms Ukraine with Drones

Russia has accused European countries of escalating the conflict by expanding drone production and deliveries to Ukraine amid reports of major new defense agreements

Moscow Warns of 'Unpredictable Consequences' as Europe Arms Ukraine with Drones
Belarus President Lukashenko Sparks Outrage with Comments About Lithuanians
Belarus President Lukashenko Sparks Outrage with Comments About Lithuanians
Ukrainian Drones Hit Sterlitamak 1,500 km from Border, Casualties Reported
Germany Expands Military Support to Ukraine, Prompting Concerns in Moscow
Russian Influencer Records Emotional Video Address to Putin. Kremlin Responds Andrey Mihayloff No Text, No Terms: How the US–Iran Ceasefire Became an Information War Yury Bocharov Germany Expands Military Support to Ukraine, Prompting Concerns in Moscow Lyuba Lulko
Ex-NATO Commander and CIA Chief Join Ukraine’s New Military Advisory Board
Drone Warfare Forces US Carriers Away from Iran, Expert Claims
South Korea Unveils K9MH Self-Propelled Howitzer to Compete in Europe
South Korea Unveils K9MH Self-Propelled Howitzer to Compete in Europe
Last materials
Why Time Feels Faster as You Age: Scientists Explain the Illusion
Russian Influencer Records Emotional Video Address to Putin. Kremlin Responds
Scientists Discover How Deadly Parasite Evades the Immune System
Moderate Coffee Consumption Linked to Lower Risk of Depression and Stress
Delayed Life Syndrome: Why People Keep Waiting Instead of Living
Massive Russian Strike Hits Ukraine: Waves of Missiles and Drones Target Energy and Ports
No Text, No Terms: How the US–Iran Ceasefire Became an Information War
Germany Expands Military Support to Ukraine, Prompting Concerns in Moscow
Moscow Warns of 'Unpredictable Consequences' as Europe Arms Ukraine with Drones
Israel and Lebanon Discuss Plan to Destroy Hezbollah After Rare Talks
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.