Sugar or Sweetener? Your Mind May Decide the Flavor

The perception of sweetness and the pleasure derived from drinks may depend not so much on their composition as on what a person believes about the product. This conclusion was reached by scientists from Radboud University, University of Oxford, and University of Cambridge. The study was published in the journal The Journal of Neuroscience.

Photo: https://pixabay.com by NoName_13 is licensed under Free Viennese waffles with berries and ice cream

How Expectations Change Taste

The study involved 99 healthy adults with an average age of about 24. All participants initially had similar attitudes toward sugar and artificial sweeteners. However, when researchers began to alter their expectations, taste perception changed dramatically.

If participants were told that a drink contained artificial sweeteners, they rated sugary drinks as less enjoyable. Conversely, when people believed they were drinking a sugar-containing beverage, their enjoyment increased — even if the drink was actually sugar-free.

The Brain’s Reward System Reacts to Beliefs

Neuroimaging showed that this effect is not limited to subjective perception. Expectations influenced activity in the brain’s reward system — the area associated with dopamine. This region became more active when a person believed they were consuming caloric sugar, even when that was not the case.

“This may mean that the brain responds not only to actual nutritional value, but also to expectations associated with it,” noted one of the study’s authors, Daniel Westwater.

The findings demonstrate that food perception forms at the intersection of physiology and psychology. What a person thinks about a product can change not only its taste, but also the brain’s response to it.

Researchers believe these results can be applied in practice. For example, emphasizing a product’s “nutritional value” or “low added sugar content,” rather than labeling it as “diet,” may increase its appeal.

According to the scientists, this approach could help people transition more easily to healthier diets without conflicting with the brain’s natural preferences.